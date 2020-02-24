Melissa Errico Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below This May

After an acclaimed engagement last November, Tony Award nominated singer, actress and New York Times columnist Melissa Errico will return to Feinstein's/54 Below, May 28-30 with "Legrand Difference."

"One of the most moving and even thrilling cabaret shows I've ever seen" was The Wall Street Journal's Will Friedwald's verdict on Errico's autumn visit to Feinstein's/54 Below, singing Michel Legrand in celebration of the Warner Music release of her album Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition). Now she's back! But with a new and very different and even grander show.

Oh, she'll sing Legrand's greatest hits - "Windmills of Your Mind," "The Summer Knows" - with her inimitable silver sound, but she's also expanded her vision and her voice to take in ever more of Paris, past and present, with Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim, Charles Trenet, and maybe even a little dreamy Ravel.

Expect emotion, excitement, witty talk, and Melissa's own special blend of lyrical eroticism. "She is the possessor of one of the world's most endearing personalities and enduring talents" another critic concluded of her last visit to Broadway's Living Room. No lover of music, or of Paris, will want to miss her new turn on Legrand-ism.

Warner Music/Ghostlight Records recently reissued her symphonic album, which Legrand arranged & conducted, as Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition). The Deluxe Edition includes 12 new and previously unreleased tracks, including the final song Michael wrote and intimate studio demos with Legrand on piano. It is available on www.LegrandAffairdDeluxe.com and on Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music and streaming on all platforms.

Errico will also be offering a special Legrand music & talk event March 12 at Lincoln Center that's free to public; she is also performing a series of Legrand concerts this spring March 8 at the Broward Center's Amaturo Theatre in Fort Lauderdale; April 6-8 at Cabaret 88 in Palm Springs, CA; April 20-22 in London at Live at Zédel; May 15 at the Smith Center in Las Vegas; May 17 & 18 at Feinstein's at Vitello's in LA; and May 19 at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.

Melissa Errico is an actress, singer and author. First known for her starring roles on Broadway in the musicals Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula and White Christmas, nothing in her work has been more constant than her association with Michel Legrand. Having starred in his sole Broadway show Amour (earning a Tony nomination for her performance), she went on to collaborate with him on the iconic album "Legrand Affair".

After his death in 2019, she was asked to write his eulogy by The New York Times - where she is a frequent contributor - and was then invited to become the sole American performer to participate in the extraordinary two-day memorial to Legrand held last year in Paris' Le Grand Rex Theatre, work that led one critic to announce that, "Errico is, and will continue to be, the premier interpreter of the musical legacy of Michel Legrand." Melissa was also recently honored with a caricature at Sardi's and her other recent album release, "Sondheim Sublime" was called by The Wall Street Journal "the best all-Sondheim album ever recorded."

For tickets and more information visit www.54Below.com.





