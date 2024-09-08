News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Megon McDonough to Perform Tribute To Bacharach/David Next Weekend at Davenport's

The performance will be held on September 14 at 8pm.

By: Sep. 08, 2024
Megon McDonough to Perform Tribute To Bacharach/David Next Weekend at Davenport's Image
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Megon McDonough will perform her tribute to the iconic songwriting team of Bacharach/David, Saturday, September 14 at 8pm at Davenport's 1383 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago.

What The World Needs Now; The Songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David pays homage to the duo that gave us such classics as I'll Never Fall In Love Again, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head, Alfie, the Look of Love, Do You Know The Way To San Jose?, One Less Bell To Answer, this Guy's In Love With you and What The World Needs Now.

Experience 90 minutes of romantic, heart-opening songs and the joy and power of the music that shaped a generation in the capable hands of vocalist Megon McDonough pianist Fred Simon, and bassist Jon Paul. Tickets are $30 with a 2-drink minimum and area available in advance online at DavenportsPianoBar.com. Doors open at 7pm.




