May 3rd JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Will Be Songs from TONY AWARD WINNING MUSICALS PART ONE

Jamie deRoy & friends: Songs from TONY AWARD WINNING MUSICALS PART ONE airs Monday, May 3 on the new HD Channel 1993 at 8 PM. Hugh Panaro, Christiane Noll, Chad Kimball, Penny Fuller, Pamela Myers and TONY Award Winner Chuck Cooper all appear from past shows filmed at Birdland, 59E59 Street Theaters and The Metropolitan Room.

Musicians include Ron Abel, Paul Greenwood, Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard

MONDAY, MAY 3 at 8PM on MNN5: Spectrum HD Channel 1993, and Verizon FIOS Channel 37, as well as multiple times on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.