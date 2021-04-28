Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May 3rd JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Will Be Songs from TONY AWARD WINNING MUSICALS PART ONE

Join Jamie in looking back at some of the music from Tony awarded shows.

Apr. 28, 2021  

May 3rd JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Will Be Songs from TONY AWARD WINNING MUSICALS PART ONE

Jamie deRoy & friends: Songs from TONY AWARD WINNING MUSICALS PART ONE airs Monday, May 3 on the new HD Channel 1993 at 8 PM. Hugh Panaro, Christiane Noll, Chad Kimball, Penny Fuller, Pamela Myers and TONY Award Winner Chuck Cooper all appear from past shows filmed at Birdland, 59E59 Street Theaters and The Metropolitan Room.

Musicians include Ron Abel, Paul Greenwood, Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard
MONDAY, MAY 3 at 8PM on MNN5: Spectrum HD Channel 1993, and Verizon FIOS Channel 37, as well as multiple times on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.
Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
Nelson Aspen Returns to Green Room 42 with CITY LIGHTS Photo

Nelson Aspen Returns to Green Room 42 with CITY LIGHTS

DORIS DEARS GURL TALK Returns for Second Season April 30th Photo

DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Returns for Second Season April 30th

BWW Review: Meri Ziev NEW WORDS Charms Audiences Via MetropolitanZoom Photo

BWW Review: Meri Ziev NEW WORDS Charms Audiences Via MetropolitanZoom

BWW CD Review: Marilyn Michaels LET THERE BE NIGHT Leaves It All On The Floor Photo

BWW CD Review: Marilyn Michaels LET THERE BE NIGHT Leaves It All On The Floor


From This Author Stephen Mosher