Maude Maggart to Present New Show HERE COME THE DREAMERS at Birdland

Maude Maggart was born and raised in New York City and began her singing career in West Hollywood at Tom Rolla’s Gardenia, the legendary cabaret and launching pad of her mentors, Andrea Marcovicci and Michael Feinstein. Since her debut in 2001, Maude has gained a loyal following and critical acclaim, performing across the United States and Europe; notably at Cafe Carlyle and her longtime yearly engagement at The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. Maude has been the featured performer in a multitude of orchestral performances, including The Oregon Festival of American Music, led by legendary bandleader Dick Hyman; “Standard Time,” Michael Feinstein’s concert series at Carnegie Hall; the national live radio broadcast of “A Prairie Home Companion” with Garrison Keillor, at both Town Hall in New York City, and at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. She has also performed at the “Decades Ball” annual gala; at the Allen Room at Lincoln Center with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and had the honor to sing for Dr. Cornel West’s celebration at Princeton University.



On film, Maude can be seen in the Johnny Mercer documentary for TCM, This Time the Dream’s on Me, directed by Clint Eastwood. She was also one of the guest stars of the PBS television series “The American Songbook.” Maude has received awards for excellence from Time Out New York, The Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs, and Backstage Magazine. She has been the subject of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” and is a favorite of radio personality Jonathan Schwartz. Maude has recorded songs with such luminaries as John Lithgow, David Lucky, Molly Ryan, Ray Jessel, Brent Spiner, and is featured on her sister Fiona Apple’s Grammy Award-winning album Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Maude has five solo albums to her credit; including her latest, Here Come the Dreamers..



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Maude Maggart in “Here Come the Dreamers” on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here.



UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB





Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” will take advantage of the city’s post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



Every Saturday at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



September 25 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Bill Russell – “My Side of the Show”

Bill Russell, who received Tony Award nominations for his book and lyrics of the beloved Broadway musical Side Show, will perform the New York premiere of his evening “My Side of the Show.” Mr. Russell will discuss how Side Show, a musical about Daisy and Violet Hilton, conjoined twins who were the highest paid entertainers in the history of vaudeville, got to Broadway in 1997. It’s an inside look at that process through a series of readings, workshops and the Broadway productions – the writing, casting, triumphs and mishaps along the way. The concert will include songs he wrote with composer Henry Krieger, performed by vocalists Erin Davie, Charity Angél Dawson, Jenna Pastuszek, and Jason Veasey, who have all appeared in productions of Side Show. The show will feature music director Greg Jarrett on piano, Larry Lelli on drums, and George Farmer on bass.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 5 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Bryce Edwards’ Frivolity Hour

After years of cutting his teeth at Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, Bryce Edwards is thrilled and honored to be making his Birdland debut with his Frivolity Hour, a show that enthusiastically revives traditional jazz and popular music from the early 20th century. A vaudevillian troubadour, Edwards is a unique vocalist that takes equal cues from the crooners and soft singers of the late 1920s and early ‘30s and from the bombastic voices of the acoustic phonograph era, as well as an instrumentalist who plays banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin in the modernistic jazz idiom. Leading a hot combination featuring the talents of extraordinary jazzmen Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (clarinet, tenor saxophone), Conal Fowkes (piano), and Jay Rattman (bass saxophone), Edwards revels in the idiosyncrasies and eccentricities of the sweet and raucous music of the 1910s, ‘20s, and ‘30s and brings his singular verve and sensibility to songs made famous by great artists such as Cliff Edwards, Ted Lewis, Jack Teagarden, Rudy Vallée, and Bing Crosby. Steeped in jazz age novelty, Bryce Edwards takes frivolity very seriously, and vows to entertain his audience or die trying.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 12 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

John Manzari

Tap dancer and singer John Manzari returns to Birdland Theater with collaborator and friend, pianist Luther S. Allison. Fresh from his Broadway debut in Funny Girl, he features a selection of standards and debuts of original works. Manzari, a talent as melodic as he is rhythmic, promises to delight audiences with his creativity. Allison, a virtuosic musician, is joined by Jonathon Muir-Cotton on bass and Domo Branch on drums. Manzari is an Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominated dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, and teacher Stage credits include the Bessie Award winning production Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic; 42nd Street, choreographed by Jared Grimes; Maurice Hines: Tappin’ Thru Life, featuring his mentor Maurice Hines; The Wiz is 40: A Celebration in Dance and Music, directed and choreographed by George Faison, and Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies. Concerts include his one man show John Manzari: The First Set, NY Pops Up, Spoleto Festival with Caleb Teicher, Fall for Dance, Amelia Island Dance Festival, Gold Coast Dance Festival, and Jacob’s Pillow with Luke Hickey. John can be seen in the documentary about his mentor “Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back” and the award-winning short film “Slip.”

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 30 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross

Vocalist and pianist Steve Ross – widely heralded as “The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret” – returns in a special new show. Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan’s famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won’t Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas. He hosted a live cabaret series for BBC Television, and back in America was host of New York Cabaret Nights, a series for National Public Radio.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



Photo credit: Gor Megaera