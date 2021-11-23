Marti Gould Cummings, Shereen Pimentel & More Join A GOLDEN AGE RHAPSODY

What better way to pay tribute to classic musical theatre than by demonstrating its staying power through modern interpretation and perspective? A GOLDEN AGE RHAPSODY, a new concept by Eli Zoller [he/him] and Benjamin Nissen [he/him] is a demonstration of the impact live theatre has when in the control of its performers.

On Friday, January 7th, 2022, join a roster of contemporary Broadway talent as each of them re-imagines a golden age standard of their choosing and performs it through the lens of their individual narrative, customized arrangements, and personal message.

This one-night-only event is a celebration of the diversity and inclusion that creators proudly share with their audience. Proof that everything old is new again and that the curtain never truly comes down.

Performers scheduled for the 9:45PM concert include Marti Gould Cummings [they/them] (The Future Mrs. Harry Windsor), De'Lon Grant [he/him] (Come From Away), Lauren Molina [she/her] (The Skivvies), Shereen Pimentel [she/her] (West Side Story), Daniel Quadrino [he/him] (Newsies), Turner Riley [they/them] (Ragtime), Emerson Mae Smith [she/they] (Love in Hate Nation), Murphy Taylor Smith [she/her] (Bedlam: The Series), Pearl Sun [she/her] (Come From Away), and more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change.

The evening is music directed and arranged by Zoller, with Chloe Geller [she/her] as the associate music director and co-arranger, and Tyler Hepler [he/they] as the associate producer.

A GOLDEN AGE RHAPSODY will be presented on January 7th, 2022 for one performance only - at 9:45PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: https://54below.com/events/a-golden-age-rhapsody.

