Martha Wash to Perform at Joe's Pub On Valentines Day

Martha Wash, the legendary, platinum-selling, two-time Grammy nominee, will take the stage at Joe's Pub on February 14 for an unforgettable evening of music and emotion. The iconic vocalist, celebrated for her powerhouse hits like "It's Raining Men" and "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," will mark Valentine's Day performing songs from her groundbreaking album, Love & Conflict.

This performance will see Martha Wash bringing a fresh sound to her audiences, blending emotional ballads, thought-provoking lyrics, and infectious grooves in a stunning new collection. The Love & Conflict album is a bold departure from her dance music roots, showcasing an eclectic mix of blues-rock and adult contemporary songs that highlight Martha's extraordinary vocal talents. The album, produced by Sami Basbous and his team, explores themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience, with every track delivering a positive message.

"My producers took me out of my comfort zone and into a new musical direction, and the results are both uplifting and thought-provoking," Martha explains. "I think that everyone will relate to the lyrics on this album, and each listener will get their own message from the music."

Known as the heart and soul of dance music, Martha Wash has dominated airwaves and dance floors worldwide for decades. Her iconic vocals powered some of the most recognizable hits of the 1980s and 1990s, including "It's Raining Men," the cult pop anthem that continues to appear in movies, commercials, and TV shows, and C&C Music Factory's chart-topping "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)." She was also the voice behind Black Box's Dreamland, which produced four #1 Billboard Dance singles and three Top 40 hits, including "Strike It Up," a song that remains a staple at NFL and NBA games.

Martha's musical journey began at the age of two in her parents' church in San Francisco, where she honed her vocal skills singing gospel. Later, she studied opera and toured Europe, experiences that laid the foundation for her ability to effortlessly transition between ballads, dance music, and pop. Her career skyrocketed when she joined forces with Izora Armstead to form Two Tons O' Fun, later known as The Weather Girls, whose 1982 hit "It's Raining Men" became an international sensation.

Throughout her illustrious career, Martha has collaborated with countless superstars and graced stages worldwide, solidifying her place as one of the most versatile and dynamic voices in the industry. Her ability to evolve and embrace new musical styles is evident in Love & Conflict, a collection that marries her commanding voice with a fearless exploration of new genres. Fans can expect a performance that is both intimate and electrifying, as Martha takes them on a journey through her storied career and introduces them to the bold new sound of her latest album.

In addition to her musical achievements, Martha is a dedicated philanthropist, serving as a spokesperson for organizations like QSAC Inc., which supports individuals with autism and their families, and the You Can Play Project, which promotes equality and safety for all athletes regardless of sexual orientation. She also works with the Huntington Arts Council to inspire creativity and self-expression in her community.

Tickets for Martha Wash's Valentine's Day performance at Joe's Pub are available now at PublicTheatre.org. Whether you're celebrating love, heartbreak, or simply the power of music, Martha Wash's Valentine's Day show will be an evening to remember.

