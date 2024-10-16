Marjorie Sanua to Debut SECRETS OF LIFE At Don't Tell Mama This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marjorie Sanua will make her solo cabaret debut with her new show "Secrets of Life" at Don't Tell Mama this fall. Performances will be Sundays 10/20 at 12:30 pm, 11/3 at 1 pm, and 11/24 at 1 pm. Please join Marjorie Sanua on a joyful journey of songs and stories about living our lives to the fullest with wisdom, passion, hope, and love! The afternoon features an eclectic song list including Milton Nascimento, James Taylor, and Amanda McBroom. The show is directed by Michael Kirk Lane, with musical direction by Yaz Fukuoka, and features Trifon Dimitrov on bass and Don Kelly on drums.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th St. (8th & 9th Ave.) $20 cover + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) food menu available. (CASH ONLY) Tickets for all performances are available at: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/

Proud Brooklynite Marjorie Sanua has always loved listening to and singing all types of music - from classical to Broadway, folk to jazz, Latin to Pop - and everything in between. Over the years, she has produced and performed solo jazz concerts in Brooklyn and has also sung with a variety of choruses and ensembles. Now retired from over 27 years of "performing" as a New York City Public High School teacher of ESL, Spanish and history, Marjorie recently discovered the world of cabaret and has never looked back. When she is not singing, she enjoys learning foreign languages on Duolingo, taking long walks, reading, birdwatching and working in her garden.

Comments