Marieann Meringolo IN THE SPIRIT Annual Holiday Show Now In Its 18th Year

Marieann Meringolo is bringing her critically acclaimed annual holiday show IN THE SPIRIT to Chelsea Table + Stage on Friday, December 6th at 7PM.

This holiday celebration is not to be missed as Marieann and her Fabulous Trio take you on a sleigh ride through a fantastic Winter Wonderland. Now in its 18th year, the show covers classic holiday songs in a unique way that will make you feel like you are hearing them for the first time. Additionally, you will be introduced to original holiday songs that you could swear were already holiday classics.

Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a BackStage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist." BWW also had a say in nominating Marieann's Alan Marilyn Bergman show "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" presented at 54 Below for Best Tribute Show. She's had the honor of being inducted into New York famed Friars Club. She has received rave reviews for her newest album, released on the BluJazz label, "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman".

Marieann Meringolo plays Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W. 26th Street New York, NY 10001 to present her critically acclaimed Annual Holiday Show, IN THE SPIRIT on Friday, December 6, 2024. Show time 7:00pm. There is a $30-40 cover charge. A two (2) item minimum is required for each ticket holder. $19 Livestream ticket available. Tickets and information are available at: https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/.

