Maria Zouves Will Return to Don’t Tell Mama With New Cabaret Concert MORE

Maria Zouves will return to New York City with a brand-new cabaret concert, More, joined by jazz pianist and arranger Assaf Gleizner. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 28, at Don’t Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street), with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

Best known as the Co-Founder and President of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs, Zouves is also a celebrated soprano and recording artist. In More, she showcases her versatility with songs from the 1940s through the 1980s alongside iconic works by composer and friend David Friedman. The concert blends rich vocal color, pop sensibilities, and Mediterranean flair, with Zouves “rocking it like Benatar and belting it like Barbra.”

“I was so pleased with the reception I’ve received at the iconic Don’t Tell Mama with my holiday and spring concerts that I can’t wait to go back and share some new songs!” said Zouves, who is still celebrating the release of her album Everything and preparing for her next recording in 2026. “I have enjoyed being part of the cabaret scene after being in the operatic world for most of my life as soprano, producer, and director.”

Zouves, who has been married to opera legend and VOICE Programs co-founder Sherrill Milnes for 25 years, continues to balance her operatic roots with her growing cabaret career.

Tickets

Reservations may be made online at donttellmamanyc.com. Cover charge is $20 (cash only at the door) with a $20 food and beverage minimum, which must include at least two drinks. Food will also be available. Zouves’s album Everything is streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.