Marcus Simeone & Tracy Stark Will Bring 'Twilight Canopy / Up, Up & Away: Some Of The Songs Of Jimmy Webb' to Don't Tell Mama Next Month

Bistro and MAC Award-winning performers Marcus Simeone and Tracy Stark take us on a journey through the music and career of songwriter Jimmy Webb, via solos and duets. This is the final NYC performance of a show directed by Lina Koutrakos. The performance is at Don' Tell Mama on March 3 at 4:00pm.

Marcus Simeone - Vocals

Tracy Stark- Musical Director / Vocals

Lina Koutrakos - Director

Twilight Canopy / Up, Up & Away: Some of the Songs of Jimmy Webb

Sunday, March 3 @ 4:00 PM (doors open 3:15 PM)

Don't Tell Mama

343 West 46th Street

212-757-0788

One of the most influential and celebrated songwriters in American music history, with a career spanning over five decades, Jimmy Webb has written some of the most iconic and timeless songs of all time, including "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" and "Wichita Lineman." His music has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world and his songs have been recorded by the great voices of the world, including Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand. In 2016, Rolling Stone magazine listed Webb as one of the top 50 songwriters of all time. He was the youngest member ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and served as its Chairman.

Brooklyn native Marcus Simeone is a 6-time MAC Award winner in the categories of Vocalist, CD, and Song of the Year, and a Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Male Vocalist. He has appeared multiple times at the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention and has sung at Town Hall, Symphony Space, Firebird, Laurie Beechman Theatre, the Algonquin, B.B. King's, Birdland, Jazz At Lincoln Center, and the Cutting Room. He has released five albums to date on the Miranda Music label: Two live recordings, "At Last" and "Everything Must Change," and three studio albums, "Haunted," "The Truth About...," and "Marcus Simeone.. with Tracy Stark," featuring special guest vocalist Maria Ottavia. In 2008, Simeone performed at the Waldorf Astoria for President and Mrs. Clinton. Hillary Clinton said after, "I have never heard anyone sing like that...just beautiful."

Pianist/arranger/conductor/singer-songwriter, Tracy Stark is a 13-time MAC Award winner in the categories of Music Director, Piano Bar Entertainer, and Song of the Year. She is also a Bistro Award winner for Musical Direction, the winner of the Dottie Burman Songwriter of the Year Award, and winner of the Broadway World Award for Musical Direction. Tracy has worked with Lesley Gore, Sarah Dash (LaBelle), Phoebe Snow, Karen Black, Randy Jones (Village People), Jimmy Osmond, Tovah Feldshuh, Eric Millegan, Tonya Pinkins, Ann Crumb, Marni Nixon, Barb Jungr, Brenda Braxton, and hundreds of other rock, jazz, and broadway vocalists. She has conducted, played, and sung at all the finest and the sleaziest venues all over the world, including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. She has played/conducted on numerous television shows, including The Today Show. Her songs are included on at least 20 different compilations, and have been winning accolades in songwriting competitions for the past 2 decades. She has three CD's of original music, the latest of which is on the Miranda Music label, with special guests including Lesley Gore, Jane Monheit, Nona Hendryx, Karen Black, Ann Hampton Callaway, and Barb Jungr.