Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung Present BRAINWASHED! at The Green Room 42

The performance is on Sunday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present BRAINWASHED!, a selection of songs by Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung, on Sunday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Marcus & Kim will showcase a diverse compilation of their work with one goal in mind: to BRAINWASH you into loving their songs (and them)! With musical selections from their breakout piece TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS (Eugene O'Neill NMTC Selection) to a viral hit penned for the popular video game GENSHIN IMPACT, the concert is sure to make for an unforgettable evening that will keep their songs on your brain for days on end!

Featuring performers Ashley Chiu, Ellis Gage, Paola V. Hernández, Jonny Lee Jr., Gilbert Sanchez, Joo Won Shin, Sam Tanabe, and Jordi Viscarri. Music direction by Isaac Hayward. Produced by Laurel Brewer with marketing/design by Yeokyeong Chung.

Purchase tickets here:Click Here

MARCUS PERKINS BEJARANO is a Bolivian-American storyteller from Dallas, Texas, who is currently based in New York City. He has co-written lyrics and additional book for WAIT...ING (Eugene O'Neill NMTC Semi-Finalist); co-written book, music, and lyrics for TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS (Eugene O'Neill NMTC Selection) and REFRESH (Without Walls Festival), which was produced as part of HALL PASS by Blindspot Collective in collaboration with La Jolla Playhouse; contributed music and lyrics to the virtual musical THIS GOLDEN DAY (Live & In Color); and written music and lyrics for "The Diagnosis," a viral song featuring characters from GENSHIN IMPACT (HoYoFair). Marcus's work has been performed in such venues as Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Two River Theater, and Lincoln Center, among others. A graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, he also has degrees from Princeton University and Stanford Law School. marcusperkinsmusicals.com/@perkins.marcus

Kim Jinhyoung is a storyteller who has written book and music and co-written lyrics for WAIT...ING (Eugene O'Neill NMTC Semi-Finalist); co-written book, music, and lyrics for TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS (Eugene O'Neill NMTC Selection) and REFRESH (Without Walls Festival), which was produced as part of HALL PASS by Blindspot Collective in collaboration with La Jolla Playhouse; and written music for WHERE IS JESUS' DICK (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture residency), SHH-MAN (Seoul Youth Art Institute residency), and WONDERHUMAN (Seoul, South Korea). Kim has also written music and lyrics for the short film THE HUMAN ("Best Musical" at the New York International Film Awards), contributed music and lyrics to the virtual musical THIS GOLDEN DAY (Live & In Color), and written music and lyrics for "The Diagnosis," a viral song featuring characters from GENSHIN IMPACT (HoYoFair). Kim's work has been performed in such venues as Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Two River Theater, and Lincoln Center, among others. Kim is a graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. mynameiskimyeah.com/@mynameiskimyeah

Check out Marcus & Kim's joint social media accounts too! IG: @marcusandkim; Tik Tok: @marcusandkimwrite

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42




