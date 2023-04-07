Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Manhattan Association of Cabaret Donates to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund

The president of MAC shared, "Drag performers have been a vital part of the cabaret community for decades, and we believe it is crucial to stand with them,"

Apr. 07, 2023  
The Manhattan Association of Cabaret's (MAC) announced a donation to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund at the MAC Awards held in New York City this past week. The donation was made in support of the ACLU's efforts to defend the rights of drag performers across the country.

"We are thrilled to support the important work of the ACLU Drag Defense Fund," said Amy Wolk, President of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. "Drag performers have been a vital part of the cabaret community for decades, and we believe it is crucial to stand with them and fight for their rights."

The MAC Awards, which honor excellence in the New York City cabaret community, provided the perfect opportunity for MAC to make their donation. The event, which took place at Symphony Hall, was attended by some of the biggest names in cabaret and showcased the incredible inclusive talent of the performers in the industry.

"We have the First Amendment in this country which gives us the freedom to express ourselves and our gender identity through the art of Cabaret and other creative outlets." Said Ray DeForest/Doris Dear, MAC board member and 3 time MAC award winner for Drag, during his emotional speech at the awards.

Donna Lieberman , executive director of the NYCLU accepted the award on behalf of the ACLU Drag Defense Fund and said: "we are thrilled to stand with MAC , the cabaret community and ALL artists. And we will use this fabulous award to fight back against the hate, to fight back against violence - and to stand up for freedom, equality and the right of every person to be whoever they are - and to present drag shows and give whatever story hour kids want to hear! "

After her acceptance, Donna was surprised with a matching donation from Carolyn Montgomery and Frank Dain of the American Songbook Association. The ASA is a 501(c)3 that envisions a world where music is a common language of unity, empowerment, and opportunity.

The Manhattan Association of Cabaret's is a 501(C)6 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the art of cabaret and supporting the individuals who create it. The organization provides resources, networking opportunities, and educational programs to its members and the wider cabaret community.

For more information about the Manhattan Association of Cabaret's and their work, visit their website at www.macnyc.com.



