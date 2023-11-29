Mamie Harris to Return to The Green Room 42 With SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Mamie Parris, star of Broadway's Cats, School of Rock and more, in “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” for three encore performances. After the concert's world premiere earlier this fall, two standing-room-only shows, and glowing reviews, the evening will return on Tuesday, December 11 at 9:30 PM, Friday, January 19, and Thursday, February 8, both at 7:00 PM. Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.

“Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” is the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn't know you needed – or maybe it's the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d'Enfance” to “Starlight Express.”

Cabaret Scenes called the evening “A theatrical delight, wonderfully sung... it also possessed great emotional honesty.” Bistro Awards raved it was “a tour de force for the singer, the pianist, and the director.” According to BroadwayWorld, “Mamie's voice is an exquisite blend of richness and tenderness, power and poise, with her mastery evident in her seemingly effortless delivery.”

Mamie Parris makes her solo debut at The Green Room 42 with a song collection near and dear to her heart. After finding the two-cassette Original Broadway Cast Recording of Cats in a lost and found box at 12 years old, the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber became an indelible part of her life and career Mamie starred as Grizabella in the 2016 Broadway revival of Cats after originating the role of Patty in Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, then returned to close School of Rock on Broadway in the role of Rosalie. Soon after, she joined the cast of the US premiere of Lloyd Webber's Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse, marking 5 years of singing Lloyd Webber's music nearly non-stop. On Broadway, her other credits include On the Twentieth Century, The Drowsy Chaperone, Ragtime, 110 in the Shade, and the First National Tours of Wicked (Elphaba), 9 to 5 (Judy), and Legally Blonde. She was seen Off-Broadway in Anything Can Happen in the Theatre (OOBCR), Pump Boys and Dinettes, and See Rock City (OOBCR). Regional credits include roles at Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed, The Muny, Pittsburgh CLO, and more. Mamie is a sought-after symphony soloist with upcoming dates in Columbus, Milwaukee, Baltimore, and more. Visit mamieparris.com for more info. Find her on Audible, Instagram, and TikTok or just wave passionately when you see her on 8th Avenue, babe!

Ben Rimalower is the author and star of the long-running solo plays Patti Issues (New York Times “Critic's Pick,” MAC and Bistro Awards) and Bad with Money, available as a double audiobook, as well as producer and host of Broadway Podcast Network's “Giants in the Sky: How Sondheim and Lapine Went Into the Woods.” He writes the theatre column in Metrosource Magazine and has been a frequent contributor to Vulture, Playbill, Out, Decider, and Huff Post. Ben directed Snoopy! (starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christian Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing “Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches” and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records' Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. He is recognizable around the world for his four seasons on Bravo's “The Real Housewives of New York City” as the writer-director of LuAnn de Lesseps's record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, “Countess and Friends.” He also co-wrote de Lesseps's single, “Feelin' Jovani.” Ben serves as the Director of Programming for The Green Room 42.

Brian J. Nash is an award-winning pianist, singer, music director, orchestrator, and producer who has been based in New York since 2002. Brian has been the music director of many Off-Broadway and regional musicals, and works in concert with Jennifer Holliday, Deborah Cox, Andy Bell (Erasure), Ana Gasteyer, Laura Benanti, Tiffany, Shoshana Bean, Natalie Joy Johnson, Ada Vox, Christina Bianco, and many others. Brian recently sold out a run at the Sydney Cabaret Festival, performs around the world as both a solo artist and music director, and from March 2020 to September 2022 performed 109 streaming all-request shows. As a record producer, he has produced and played on pop and rock records for Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, Boys Like Girls, Peppermint, and Stacy Allyn Baker, and many cabaret and cast albums His collaboration with Natalie Joy Johnson has resulted in two multi-year residencies in NYC and recordings with their band, Miss Natalie. His solo album, Forever/After, is available on iTunes. BrianJNash.com.

Mamie Parris will perform “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” on Tuesday, December 11 at 9:30 PM, Friday, January 19, and Thursday, February 8, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$45. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com

Facebook: @GreenRoom42

Instagram: @TheGreenRoom42

Twitter: @TheGreenRoom42

------------------------------------------------------

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM

Sally Mayes

“Now and Then: The Teaser”

Known best for her Tony nominated performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me, People Magazine describes Sally Mayes as “the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune.” Sally Mayes is bringing a very special series to The Green Room 42, starting in December. She realized she has a lot of great arrangements, a plethora of stories, and she wants to sing ALL of them. She has run the gamut with her theatrical ventures, her concerts and recordings, from Broadway to jazz, to country, to pop and the American Songbook, and she now feels the need to “sing ‘em all and stay here all night.” So, starting her retrospective of a real deal singer, she will be kicking it all off with her first show.

Friday, December 8 and Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Paige Turner

“Slay Ride!”

The NYC drag darling Paige Turner returns in her all-new holiday special. This oversized Barbie wants a lot this Christmas and is here to slay. ‘Tis the season to be greedy, be a misfit and get your stocking stuffed, while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas Paige Turner style. This holly jolly evening of mayhem and foolishness will definitely put you in the holiday spirit! The show features all-live songs from some of your favorite Christmas albums including: Bing Crosby, Barbra Streisand, and Mariah Carey. Original music by Billy Recce as well as over-the-top parodies of “Feliz Navidad,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and many more with videos and lots of presents just waiting to be unwrapped. The show features special guest Lamar.

Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM

An Irreverent Tribute to

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

‘Tis the season to be jolly and joyous! Come relive your childhood joy while you down a cocktail (or three or four) as we gather musicians and actors from the Broadway community to celebrate the music and the story of 1992's “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Broadway actor Geoffrey Allen Murphy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Nance, War Horse) hosts an exciting evening of music, comedy, and mayhem with a team of insanely talented Broadway friends. This is an evening of humor and song for the more mature Muppet fans out there, so best to leave the kiddies at home.

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM

Felicia Finley

“Backwoods to Broadway”

Broadway's blonde bombshell, Felicia Finely (The Wedding Singer, Mamma Mia!, The Life) is premiering her new show, “Backwoods to Broadway.” Growing up in the backwoods of North Carolina and Louisiana, Felicia shares her story on how she got to Broadway and how Patsy Cline inspired her every step of the way. In a show that is packed with songs made famous by Patsy and the songs from Felicia's illustrious career, this show will have you laughing, crying, singing and pondering the question, “How can you push a rope?” The evening will feature Michael McBride on piano.

Saturday, February 10 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12 at 7:00 PM

Ginger Minj and GIDGET GALORE

“The Broads Way”

Directly from their sold-out run in Provincetown, join Ginger Minj (“RuPaul's Drag Race,” Hocus Pocus 2, Netflix's Dumplin') and her drag sister, Gidget Galore (OutTV's “Sew Fierce”) in a trip down the great white way as they bring you on a musical journey of some of Broadway's biggest shows. This show was called “The best drag show to hit Provincetown in decades” this past summer by Provincetown Magazine.

Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 PM

An Evening with

Mink Stole and Peaches Christ

An intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt cabaret show starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, But I'm A Cheerleader) alongside San Francisco drag impresario, filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil, Hulu's “Drag Me to Dinner”). Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades and they would like you to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing. If you're a fan of John Waters' films, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.