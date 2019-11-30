MORE THAN A WOMAN OR A MAN Comes to the Green Room 42

The recent star of the Hedwig and the Angry Inch National Tour, Nickelodeon's iCarly, and the Sundance film Before You Know It, Mason Alexander Park is bringing their solo show More Than A Woman Or A Man to Greenroom42 on December 12th at 9pm after premiering it in Los Angeles at Rockwell Table and Stage. Featuring songs from shows that pushed the boundaries of gender play and performance like The Rocky Horror Show, La Cage Aux Folles, Hedwig, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, and Boy George's Taboo, this show will explore the importance that music and art has on developing identity from a young age through adulthood. From non-binary German punk rock stars, to sweet transvestites from outer space, this will be an evening of self-exploration through some of the greatest gender bending characters in the Broadway canon.Featuring incredible special guests such as Eden Espinosa(Wicked, Brooklyn), Mimi Imfurst (RuPaul's Drag Race), and more to be announced. Directed by Hunter Bird and featuring members from the Hedwig National Tour band, this is an evening not to be missed!

Mason Alexander Park just returned to New York following a critically acclaimed run as the Emcee in Cabaret in Washington D.C. and will be headed to the Long Warf in January to star in I Am My Own Wife.Favorite credits include Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (1st National Tour), Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County Playhouse), Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone (Pittsburgh Playhouse) and he was the first male countertenor to play Miss Andrew in Disney's Mary Poppins (Pittsburgh CLO). He was honored at the Kennedy Center as the 2013 Presidential Scholar in the Arts for Musical Theatre (documented in PBS's Becoming an Artist). Other TV/Film include: PBS reality series Broadway or Bust, Nickelodeon's iCarly, Bucket and Skinner's Epic Adventures and Before You Know It, which premiered at Sundance this year. Podcast: Loveville High. Visit www.masonalexanderpark.com for more info.

Cover charge begins at $20 (No Food and Beverage minimum) and tickets are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.

Photography Courtesy of Victoria Stevens





