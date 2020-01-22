MOLLY POPE, A GAY MAN AND A PIANO Opens At The Duplex, January 23

After a lifetime overthinking every second of every day, cabarettist Molly Pope sets up camp at The Duplex to search for the one thing that has always escaped her: a good time. Armed with the two things absolutely necessary for a good time-a gay man and a piano - she draws on a trove of old songs, new songs, and why-the-hell-not songs in changing mostly sets.

She is joined on stage by some of the nearest and dearest music directors: Drew Wutke (1/23, 3/26, 5/28), Matt Aument (2/27) and Brian Nash (4/23). With concepts like "fun" and "sure," she deploys her signature neo-retro style to get back to the elemental sweet spot of cabaret.

Molly Pope (Molly Pope) is a singer et al. whose shows have played Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, Feinstein's at the Regency, Ars Nova, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, OBERON (A.R.T.), Teatro ZinZanni (Joe's Pub Seattle), and the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Australia. Hailed as "One of downtown cabaret's most adventurous performers" by the New York Times, she is the recipient of both the 2016 Bistro Award for Creative Cabaret Artistry and the 2016 MAC Award for Musical Comedy. She has been named a Time Out New York "Top Ten Cabaret Act" and a Village Voice Best of NYC for "Best Singer To Turn Life Into A Cabaret." She has also performed at The Cafe Carlyle, the Afterglow Festival in Provincetown, "Our Hit Parade" at Joe's Pub, Greenwich House Music School's "Uncharted Series" and as a resident artist at The Orchard Project (Saratoga Springs). Stage credits include FOUND (Atlantic Theater Co, Philadelphia Theater Co), Horseplay, or the Fickle Mistress (LaMama ETC/Theatre Askew), The Making of King Kong (Target Margin/Immediate Medium). Her original solo musical, "Polly Mope," premiered at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia last summer.

Drew Wutke (A Gay Man) NYC-based multi-disciplinary artist. Credits include Bway/Off Bway/Intntl musicals, concerts, solo shows/cabarets, and general Sing-Out-Louiseryi??. Last in Boston w/ BeBe Winans' BORN FOR THIS. Collaborations w/ award-winning artists Molly Pope, Martha Graham Cracker, Joey Arias, Natalie Joy Johnson, Julian Fleisher, Lea Salonga, many others; Co-creator/MD/arr: Kevin Smith Kirkwood's CLASSIC Whitney Houston: ALIVE! series, Joe's Pub; World Premiere: FOR TONIGHT. In dev: BELLE OF TOMBSTONE; Jim Steinman's THE DREAM ENGINE. Christina Crawford's MOMMIE DEAREST. DiAna Pasari's I GOT NAKED TODAY. Marie's Crisis (ft in New Yorker/Time Out). Resident MD: Jen Waldman STUDIO. (MM, vocal coaching, OKCU). He and The Piano, along with Gay Men Everywhere, are forever indebted to Miss Pope and ART. drewwutke.comIG@drewwutke.

BRIAN J. NASH (A Gay Man) Off-Broadway: Mother Courage and Her Children (CSC), SILENCE! The Musical (MD/Orchestrator), Kathy Najimy's Lift Up Your Skirt (upcoming), Crossing Brooklyn (Transport Group), A Broadway Diva Christmas, Writing Arthur (NAMT), But I'm A Cheerleader and Natalie Joy Johnson: Full Bush (NYMF), Phenomenon (HERE), Bare (New World Stages, producer), and 13 years as music director of Mostly Sondheim at The Duplex. Regional: Beaches (pre-Bway, Drury Lane), The Last 5 Years (Actor's Theater of Louisville, Asolo Rep), Writing Arthur and Something's Wrong With Amandine (TheatreWorks). Concert work with TONY Award winners Lena Hall, Jennifer Holliday, and Laura Benanti; Debra Messing, Deborah Cox, Andy Bell (Erasure), Ana Gasteyer, Tiffany, Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, Mandy Gonzalez, Courtney Act, Natalie Douglas, Molly Pope, Natalie Joy Johnson, Paulini, and many others. Recordings: Solo album Forever/After (available on iTunes), SILENCE!, "Get Into It...Queen" with Miss Natalie, Justin Tranter, Boys Like Girls, Natalie Douglas, Natalie Joy Johnson, Shanna Sharp, Kate Pazakis, Stacy Allyn Baker. More info at BrianJNash.com @brianjnash

Matt Aument (A Gay Man) is a music director and orchestrator. New York shows include Sweeney Todd, We Are the Tigers, Gigi, and Tamar of the River, and cabaret projects include shows with Molly Pope, Seth Sikes, and Edmund Bagnell. As noted above, Matt is a gay man, and additionally loves playing the accordion, loves his mustache, and especially loves writing for the harp.

YAMAHA BABY GRAND (A Piano)

