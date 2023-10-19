MIKE & MINDY'S WILD WEEKEND JAM Comes To 54 Below November 30

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mr. Bucky Heard (of The Righteous Brothers), along with a superstar cast, in Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Making its Off-Broadway debut in 2021, BroadwayWorld called the production “A feel-good musical at its finest, that will make you clap your hands, tap your feet, and bop your head through out.”

Together since high school, Mike & Mindy are a young Brooklyn couple whose dreams are to be come a hairdresser and a plumber. Nah! Who you kiddin? The real dream is to become iconic singing sensations and flush those day jobs down the drain forever! In a time without social media, this duo needs to actually pound the pavement to show off what they've got. But can they make it happen against the odds of ‘old-school' in-law mindsets, a ticking biological clock, and the realities of life? Stay tuned. ‘PipeDreams vs Reality'…

Written and produced by Eileen Nelson & Mark Corallo, “This musical was written to help peo ple laugh and to be inspired. It's so important that we hold onto our dreams, take chances, and believe that all things are possible.” Under the musical direction of Bucky Heard and Timothy D. Lee, both featured members of The Righteous Brothers, this musical duo is also responsible for the creation of the musical score that displays pure determination and undeniable positivity.

Award-winning Director WILL NUNZIATA will direct the event. Will is directing the upcoming new musical White Rose off-Broadway beginning in January 2024 and the new musical Figaro on the West End in May 2024.

The cast of Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thurs day, November 30, 2023, at 7 pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Featured cast members include Bucky Heard (of The Righteous Brothers), Chris Marion (The Little River Band), Stephanie Calvert (Starship, The Righteous Brothers), Peggy Lee Brennan (Broadway's Grease, Sgt. Linda Nugent, MASH), Austin Michael (Mamma Mia!, Jersey Boys), Bethany McDonald (SIX The Musical, Pretty Woman), Mark Corallo (My Big Gay Italian Fu neral), Geoffrey Hastings Haberer (Grease), Cydney Heard (Hallmark's Maxine's Christmas Carol), Carmen Romano (The Blues Brothers, Legends Las Vegas), Marie Grace LaFerrara (SchoolHouse Rock Live!, The Who's Tommy).

