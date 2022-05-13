MAMA'S BOYS (HEART) THE EIGHTIES Opens at Don't Tell Mama On June 3rd

"Mama's Boys (Heart) The Eighties"

Mama's Boys are back with a brand new show after a successful run of their debut show in 2019 (including a return engagement on the stoop outside of Don't Tell Mama mid-pandemic in 2020)! Tommy J Dose, Brian Kalinowski, Paul Pilcz, and Jon Satrom all met while working in the Piano Bar of the world-famous Don't Tell Mama. They are once again collaborating with Musical Director, Elliot Roth, to put together a new show of all tunes from the 1980s featuring unique harmonious arrangements and medleys!

The "Mama's Boys" come from an array of different backgrounds ranging from Broadway to the High Seas to both National and International touring companies.

Tommy J. Dose is no stranger to the cabaret scene after winning five MAC Awards: four for Piano Bar Entertainer, and one for his Debut Cabaret show "by. the. book." He has played many roles in many different regional theaters around the country. Some past credits include Buddy in Elf and Shrek in Shrek the Musical. Tommy also toured with the National and International companies of My Fair Lady.

Brian Kalinowski sailed the high seas as Edna Turnblad in the original cast of Royal Caribbean's production of Hairspray onboard the Oasis of the Seas. Brian most recently played the role of Amos Hart on the National Tour of Chicago and won the 2022 MAC Award for Male Piano Bar Entertainer.

Paul Pilcz was seen on Broadway as Harvey Johnson in Roundabout Theatre Company's first-ever revival of Bye, Bye, Birdie. He can also be seen as Sonny Gilzean on FOX's Gotham, HBO's Mildred Pierce and HBO's Boardwalk Empire. Paul's behind-the-scenes work can be seen on the viral YouTube channel "Applause New York" and Peacock Kids YouTube (Skully and The Mole Crack The Case).

Jon Satrom spent two years on the road in Company Management roles on the National and International Touring casts of Mamma, Mia! and Rent. Jon has also been seen all over the country as a cast member of the touring companies of A Year With Frog and Toad and The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley. Some of Jon's previous regional credits include West Side Story, Grease, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

"Mama's Boys (Heart) The 80's" will be playing at Don't Tell Mama (343 W. 46th St. New York, NY 10036) on Friday, June 3rd at 7 PM. Doors open 45 minutes before the show and seating is first-come, first-served. There is a $20 cover as well as a $20 minimum (cash only, must include 2 drinks). To make reservations visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.