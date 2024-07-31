Louisa Lee Poster to Present SWINGING DOWN TIN PAN ALLEY at Silvana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to be transported back to the golden age of jazz with toe-tapping rhythms, heartfelt melodies, and soulful vocals that will have you swinging and swinging all night long. Whether you're a long-time lover of jazz or new to the genre, the place to be on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 is at Silvana. Prepare for an unforgettable evening of jazz as Louisa Lee Poster is back for an Encore Performance with "Swinging Down Tin Pan Alley". Showtime is 7pm in the basement level of this popular Harlem venue just blocks from the iconic Apollo Theatre. Silvana is located at 300 w 116th St. at Frederick Douglas. There is never a cover to get in and there is food and beverages available with no required minimum. Poster will be accompanied by the talented Blue Skies Trio, featuring Marc Diane on guitar and Jon B. Roche on bass. Michael T. Clarkston is the consulting producer.

"Tin Pan Alley," refers to a short stretch of West 28th Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway and was the birthplace of American popular music, was defined by achievements of songwriters and publishers of color, and paved the way for what would become 'the Great American Songbook.' Together, these buildings represent one of the most important and diverse contributions to popular culture. Many went on to gain acclaim and prominence, like Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Noble Sissle, J. Rosamond Johnson, and James Reese Europe, among others.

At 83 years young, this Brooklyn native proves that age is just a number living her best life and continues to rewrite the rules of retirement.

"I am happily living my dream singing and performing the wonderful songs of Tin Pan Alley, the songs I grew up hearing my father sing and my mother play on the piano." Poster said.

After retiring, Louisa made the big move to Manhattan where she fell in love with cabaret on the West Side at "Don't Tell Mama". She would go on to study singing privately and attended many a performance workshops. She became a regular at every piano bar in town. She would go on to perform her cabaret show 'Flash, Bam, Alacazam' as a tribute to the original blonde bombshell Betty Hutton. One fateful night a friend encouraged Louisa to sit in with the fabulous Rick Bogart Trio. Louisa worked very hard to follow the group's swinging style and her hard work paid off. Encouraged by world renowned jazz clarinetist and vocalist Rick Bogart, Louisa recorded her first CD, "Louisa Lee Poster, Live at The Sidewalk Cafe" which has received a rave review in Cabaret Scenes Magazine and is available online. Today, Louisa can be found performing with Rick Bogart and his band every Saturday night at the popular French restaurant Le Rivage over on 46th St. on Restaurant Row and every Sunday at Tio Pepe, the iconic Spanish-Mexican restaurant that has been a West Village favorite since 1970.

Whether you are a seasoned jazz aficionado or new to the genre, this concert promises to delight and inspire music enthusiasts of all ages. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the extraordinary talent of Louisa Lee Poster and indulge in a night of music that will touch your soul and lift your spirits.

About Louisa Lee Poster: currently enjoying her second career as a entertainer, Louisa has performed in venues throughout New York like Essex House, Caffeine Underground and 53 Above. Louisa has released not one but two CDs "Louisa Lee Poster Live at The Sidewalk Café" which has received rave review in Cabaret Scenes Magazine and is available online. The second album " Steppin' Out In High Heels" is available on Amazon music. Louisa can be found performing with Rick Bogart and his band every Saturday night at the popular French restaurant Le Rivage over on 46th St. and every Sunday at Tio Pepe, the iconic Spanish-Mexican restaurant that has been a West Village favorite since 1970.

About Silvana: a café boutique with an ever-changing selection of local & global goods. The cafe serves a full menu of Middle Eastern fare, organic coffee & tea, as well as wine and beer. Sit at one of the vintage, communal-style wooden tables with an eclectic mix of families, students, freelancers & local characters taking advantage of the free wifi. The intimate Speakeasy-vibe downstairs is a unique addition to the Frederick Douglass Boulevard corridor. On any given night you can enjoy the music of 3-4 world class musical acts and then dance the night away to the sounds of a DJ. The cabaret-style tables near the stage are decorated with pictures that invoke the spirit of the sights, sounds and smells of a Middle Eastern Market. Towards the back you'll find Moroccan-style tray tables surrounded by long benches and low stools, making it the perfect place to share a few plates and drinks with old friends or get to know a new date.

