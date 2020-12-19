Live Virtual Cabaret Raises Funds For Malignant Hyperthermia Association

While the second LYRICS FOR A CAUSE didn't happen in March as planned due to COVID-19 shutdowns, talented young performers joyfully sang in a virtual cabaret held Friday night live from their own homes. The cabaret, which was hosted by Spotlight Kidz (Pottsville, PA), was a benefit event for the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States (MHAUS).

Co-Master of Ceremonies Jacob Morrell (Kinky Boots National Tour) and Erich Schuett (The Sound of Music National Tour) kept the show moving as audiences enjoyed the show from their own living rooms watching it on Facebook: Spotlight Kidz. Both Jacob and Erich were slated to be co-Master of Ceremonies for the March event and resumed those roles superbly.

The cabaret was produced by Sandy Kost-Sterner who is the director of the Spotlight Kidz (Pottsville, Pennsylvania). Kost-Sterner was diagnosed with Malignant Hyperthermia three years ago. In addition to raising funds for MHAUS, she hopes to build awareness for this rare genetic skeletal-muscle disease whose main trigger is certain gases in general anesthesia and can cause long-lasting muscular and neurological issues.

To make a donation, please go to the following link. When you make a donation, please put the words "Spotlight Kidz" in the Donor Comment box.

https://my.mhaus.org/donations/donate.asp?id=20313

The holiday-themed show consisted of 25 performers from Broadway and national tour as well as other very outstanding youth from around the country.

Elle Graper of Texas started the night with "I Believe in You" while Walter Russell (Lion King) of New York was the closing act of the night singing "This Christmas". In between were many splendid performances including duets from siblings Maddie and Annie Delbridge of New York who sang "A Hand for Mrs. Clause", Alexa Swinton (Emergence) and her sister Ava sang "Imagine" and Alexandra Bradley (The Sound of Music National Tour) and Aubin Bradley (Les Miserables National Tour) of New Jersey sang "I'll Be Home for Christmas". Catherine Bradley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), the sister of Alexandra and Aubin, sang "Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas" for her solo.

When Ella Grace of Pennsylvania was unable to take part at the last minute, it was another "Ella Grace" who joined in. Seven year old Floridian Ella Grace Helton (ABC's sitcom United We Fall and Waitress National Tour) filled the open spot, singing "Once Upon a December"

Additional performers included Broadway kids Gabriel Amoroso of New Jersey (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Sami Bray of Tennessee (1984), Layla Capers of New York (School of Rock and The Lion King), Walter Russell III of New York (The Lion King) and Antonio Watson of New York (Tina the Musical).

National tour cast members Lena Marano of New Jersey (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Ryan Umbarila of New York (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders of New York (Frozen) were joined by Taylor Paige Henderson of Texas, Emery Jane Allen of Indiana, Maxim Swinton of New York Also taking part are Pennsylvania-based Spotlight Kidz Madeline Wittig, Ella Riley McDonald and Thea Sten who all were part in the previous "Lyrics for a Cause"

Spotlight Kidz is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania but has a community of youth performers throughout the United States and abroad. Spotlight Kidz offers both education and unique performance opportunities for their members. In addition to singing at the annual "In The Spotlight" cabaret each July (which was cancelled) with Broadway professionals, the Spotlight Kidz have had the honor of singing at such places as the 9/11 Memorial and USS Intrepid in NYC, Philadelphia Phillies, the Little League World Series, Harlem Globetrotters and Villanova basketball and opening for the world-famous Rockettes at the Christmas Spectacular held at Radio City Music Hall. During the pandemic, Spotlight Kidz have offered both virtual weekly instruction and have held Master classes with Broadway professionals including Laura Osnes, Rob McClure and Taylor Louderman. Plans for 2021 are now being finalized which starts off with a Master class with Caissie Levy (Frozen) in January and returning to live events in NYC hopefully in July.

For information on Spotlight Kidz and being part of their events, email spotlightkidz@comcast.net. Facebook: Spotlight Kidz Instagram: @spotlightkidz