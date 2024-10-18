Lena Moy-Borgen to Return to Don't Tell Mama with A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"The red-spangled-gowned dynamo known as Lena Moy-Borgen" is back with a new show, perfect for a nice Jewish girl - it's all about Christmas! Join her as she brings her classic jokes, show tunes and mash ups to an all American subject - Christmas! Whether you love or hate Christmas, this is the show for you.

Performances will take place at Don't Tell Mama on Dec 10, 12 and 13 at 7pm. $20 cover/$15 for MAC members + $20 minimum, must include two drinks

Musical Director: Katy Pfafll

Photo and Postcard Design: Helane Blumfield

Reserve your tickets now!

Dec 10 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8675-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewish-christmas-story-12-10-24

Dec 12 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8676-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewsih-christmas-story-12-12-24

Dec 13 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8677-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewsih-christmas-story-12-13-24

Comments