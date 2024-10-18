News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lena Moy-Borgen to Return to Don't Tell Mama with A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS STORY

Performances will take place on December 10, 12, and 13.

By: Oct. 18, 2024
"The red-spangled-gowned dynamo known as Lena Moy-Borgen" is back with a new show, perfect for a nice Jewish girl - it's all about Christmas! Join her as she brings her classic jokes, show tunes and mash ups to an all American subject - Christmas! Whether you love or hate Christmas, this is the show for you.

Performances will take place at Don't Tell Mama on Dec 10, 12 and 13 at 7pm. $20 cover/$15 for MAC members + $20 minimum, must include two drinks

Musical Director: Katy Pfafll

Photo and Postcard Design: Helane Blumfield

Dec 10 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8675-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewish-christmas-story-12-10-24

Dec 12 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8676-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewsih-christmas-story-12-12-24

Dec 13 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8677-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewsih-christmas-story-12-13-24




