Laura Osnes and Jackie Burns Star In 'Michael Mott & Friends' At 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, welcomes back critically acclaimed musical theatre composer/ lyricist, Michael Mott in Michael Mott & Friends on Sunday, December 1 at 7:00 pm.

Guest vocalists include TONY Award Nominee Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde), Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/ Then), Matt Bloyd (FOX's "The Four," solo recording artist), and The Boy Band Project, an interactive boy band cover group, now venturing into original material written by Mott. Audiences will be treated to new material as well as fan favorites from his studio albums, Where The Sky Ends and Abandoned Heart. Additionally, this audience will be the first to hear exciting updates about Mott's original musicals, In The Light, a faustian tale, and Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy. This is a night of lush melodies and intimate stories by one of this generation's best singer/songwriters.

Michael Mott & Friends plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, December 1 at 7:00 pm. There is a $50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You