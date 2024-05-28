Benefit Performance of Neil Berg's 101 YEARS OF BROADWAY Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marquis Studios, an arts education non-profit organization, will present a special benefit performance of Neil Berg’s widely acclaimed 101 Years of Broadway, a musical revue of Broadway’s most celebrated shows features a dazzling cast of Broadway performers accompanied by Award Winning Composer/Pianist Neil Berg comes to 54 Below on June 5, 2024 at 7:30pm.

100 Years of Broadway recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Motown: The Musical, and Jekyll & Hyde. These amazing performers light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they starred, as well as current shows like Hamilton, as well as classics from West Side Story, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cabaret, and many more. Neil Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements on the piano.

Along with musical director and pianist Neil Berg (Musical Director and Composer of The 12, Grumpy Old Men, Sabbath Girl and coming soon My Cousin Vinny),the 54 Below special benefit production in support of Marquis Studios arts programs in New York City public schools, will feature Broadway performers Jeannette Bayardelle (Tony nominated for Girl From the North Country and also starred in The Color Purple) Rita Harvey (Phantom, Fiddler on the Roof) and Rayshun LaMarr (soon to be Broadway show Gun and Powder and made his television debut on the Emmy Award-winning BNC show The Voice).

Founded in 1977, Marquis Studios is an multi–disciplinary arts education nonprofit that inspires a passion for learning by bringing the arts into New York public schools. Over the last 46 years, Marquis Studios has served over 550,000 students, 30,000 teachers and 20,000 parents in schools throughout NYC.

The special benefit performance is sponsored by Epstein, Becker and Green and will be honoring attorney Susan Gross Sholinsky with the Arts Advocate Award.

The event will include a special appeal with a paddle raise led by former Sotheby’s auctioneer, Geraldine Griffin, to raise funds in support of Marquis Studios theater & literacy programs.

