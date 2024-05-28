Celebrate ABBA And Jimmy Buffet At Feinstein's This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During the month of June, come out and enjoy your own experience as Feinstein's celebrates two of the music greats of this generation.

From the team that brought you the hit shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute, BECAUSE OF YOU - A tribute to Tony Bennett, SWEET CAROLINE: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond and ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow, join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra for two evenings of stories and music that will have you up and dancing in the aisles with ABBA Party Night and Bubbles Up, celebrating Jimmy Buffet.

Thank you for the music! An ABBA party!

Mamma Mia, here we go again! On Thursday, June 20, dance, jive, and have the time of your life as Feinstein's salutes the Swedish pop supergroup ABBA.

“See that girl, watch that scene, digging the dancing queen…” The tribute “docu-cabaret” team of Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet join with four of Indy's best theatre vocalists to salute the Swedish pop supergroup ABBA. Together they will put on a party full of stories and all your favorite ABBA hits: “Mamma Mia,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “S.O.S.,” and so much more!

Tickets are sure to go fast, so grab your “Honey, Honey”, gather your “Super Trouper” friends, and buy your tickets now! Don't be the one who said you let this opportunity go “Slipping Through My Fingers!” June 20th at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael will be a night to remember!

To purchase your tickets to all of these shows, visit the website at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/

Bubbles up! Let's Celebrate Jimmy Buffet

Calling all Parrot Heads! Join Feinstein's in celebrating the ‘King of Cool' on Friday, June 21.

Jimmy Buffett was everybody's friend, and Paradise was wherever he was. Many of his lyrics were about living life, being happy, respecting each other and nature, along with much more. The tropical troubadour who left us last year earns a place being celebrated at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

Join the tribute “docu-cabaret” team of Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet as they conjure a world of sun, salt water, and nonstop parties while paying tribute to the singer, songwriter, author, sailor, and entrepreneur whose roguish brand of island escapism on hits like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” made him something of a latter-day folk hero.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

