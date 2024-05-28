Andrew J. Koehler's MY GOLDEN AGE: SONGS FROM AN OLD SOUL Announced At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW presents Andrew J. Koehler in My Golden Age: Songs From An Old Soul.

A multi-hyphenate artist born and raised in New York, Andrew has been performing in New York City and across Long Island for over a decade. His resume contains notable roles and shows such as The Big Dream Off-Broadway, Ernst Ludwig in Cabaret, Billy Flynn in Chicago. Andrew takes you on a journey through time and classic repertoire while featuring special guests, who are to be announced closer to the event date.

With music from shows such as, I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Carousel, She Loves Me, and The Phantom of the Opera, complete with standards made famous by Frank Sinatra, Andrew shares what it's like to be an Old Soul in the present day. Boasting brassy vocals with a rare gravitas reminiscent of the 1940s, he is sure to have you leaving the building with a newfound appreciation for the Golden Age of Musical Theatre!

Andrew J. Koehler in MY GOLDEN AGE: SONGS FROM AN OLD SOUL plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 17th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Andrew has been performing in New York for many years in Theatre, and Concerts alike. Performance credits include; Billy Flynn (Chicago), Ross (Macbeth, BroadwayWorld Long Island Award Nomination), Ernst Ludwig (Cabaret, BroadwayWorld Long Island Award Nomination), Ed/Moose (Evil Dead), Paul (Rent),Tom Snout (Something Rotten), Steward/Cinderella's Father (Into the Woods), Ram's Dad/JD's Dad (Heathers), The Big Dream (Downtown Urban Arts Festival), Newsies (Joseph Pulitzer), the Addams Family (Medieval Ancestor, 2020 JOSIE Award Nomination), Abner Dillon (42ND Street), Henry Ford, Grandfather, Swing (Ragtime) and many more. Concert/Festival credits include: Shubert Theatre Festival (Shubert Theatre, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts) St Matthias Christmas Concerts (under the baton of Steven Frank), A Grammy Salute To Classical Music (Carnegie Hall, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts), Sinatra at 100 (Symphony Space, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts), Lessons & Carols (the Astoria Choir). Cabaret credits include; Tuesdays at 54 Below with Robbie Rozelle (Guest, Feinstein's/54 Below), Songs Made To Sing While We're Young (Guest, Laurie Beechman Theatre), Phantom Forever (Don't Tell Mama NYC), My Golden Age: Songs From An Old Soul (Don't Tell Mama NYC).

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance.

Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

