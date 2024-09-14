Lady Bushra in DRAG BOLLYWOOD CABARET to Play 54 Below in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Lady Bushra in Drag Bollywood Cabaret on Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30pm. BBC New Comedy Award shortlisted, British “drag royalty” makes her 54 Below solo debut in Drag Bollywood Cabaret. Taking you on a journey through the ages, featuring songs ranging from the Golden era of Indian cinema to present day hits, Lady Bushra will serenade and guide you through the history of Bollywood with much humor and South Asian glamour. This is a one-of-a-kind, one night only show not to be missed!

This show is part of 54 Below's Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

Lady Bushra in Drag Bollywood Cabaret plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT LADY BUSHRA

Shortlisted for a BBC New Comedy Award, the internationally renowned, comedic character of ‘Lady Bushra' is played by Amir Dean, amassing a social media following of over 500K across all platforms where his online content has been viewed over 35 million times globally. Since 2022, this British Asian beauty has been touring the UK and parts of Europe with his often sold-out, solo show ‘Drag Comedy Cabaret', taking her act far and wide, from Toronto to Vienna.

Lady Bushra's drag persona is 'Vicky Pollard goes to Bollywood' and is known for her razor-sharp, quick-witted humour, never disappointing her loyal audiences! Expect to see a well-dressed, traditional beauty perform standup comedy but with a musical, Bollywood twist!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers.

For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

