Krystal Joy Brown, Nichelle Lewis & Donna Vivino to Join A BroaderWay Benefit at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Nichelle Lewis, Krystal Joy Brown Donna Vivino, and more in Reach For the Stars: A Cabaret to Benefit A BroaderWay on Friday, January 17th at 7pm.

Reach For The Stars: A Cabaret For A Broader Way casts light on the importance and power of arts education. From NYC's top teachers, to current Broadway stars, hear how a background in the arts has paved the way toward dynamic leadership and cultured socialization through creativity, connection, and community.

Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along), Nichelle Lewis (The Wiz), and Donna Vivino (Wicked) headline the show, featuring performances by Ava Briglia (Matilda), Caitlin Belcik (The Grinch), Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton), Gina Milo (Les Mis), Benji Santiago (The Notebook), Carson Stewart (The Notebook), Kelly Lamor Wilson (The Hills of California), Emma Diner, Cara Rose DiPietro, Lauren Echausse, and Lily Hickey. The evening will be music directed by Alex "Goldie" Golden (The Notebook). Rehearsals are now underway at Pearl Studios.

This one night only benefit concert supports A BroaderWay, a non-profit organization founded by Idina Menzel that guides future leaders through the arts by providing accessible, educational programming to young women and gender expansive youths who might not have the opportunity otherwise.

Reach For The Stars: A Cabaret to Benefit A BroaderWay plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday, January 17th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $51, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com. Live Stream tickets are also available. All proceeds from the evening directly benefit A BroaderWay.

The benefit cabaret was conceived by Kelly Lamor Wilson, Lauren Echausse, and Lily Hickey. The evening is also supported by Little Words Project, a female owned, hand crafted bracelet company that aims to inspire and encourage people to be kind to themselves and to pay that kindness forward.

Comments