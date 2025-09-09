Klea Blackhurst's THE BOX SET to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Klea Blackhurst for two shows this fall as part of the second annual edition of “The Box Set,” the fantastic season-long retrospective of the celebrated theater and concert artist’s acclaimed shows. The series will continue with “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael” featuring Billy Stritch, on October 19, and concludes with Blackhurst’s most-requested evening, “Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman,” on November 16. “The Box Set” gives Klea’s longtime followers the chance to revisit this outstanding body of work, while also allowing a new generation of theater and music fans to discover them.

Sunday, October 19 at 7:00 PM

“DREAMING OF A SONG: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael”

starring Billy Stritch and Klea Blackhurst

The powerhouse duo of Blackhurst and singer/pianist Billy Stritch mine the Hoagy Carmichael catalog to unearth lesser-known gems, as well as beloved treasures such as “Skylark,” “Georgia on My Mind” and “Stardust.”

Sunday, November 16 at 7:00 PM

“EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW –

The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman”

“Everything the Traffic Will Allow” is Klea Blackhurst’s loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.