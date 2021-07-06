Kimberly Faye Greenberg to Present FABULOUS FANNY BRICE at The Green Room 42

"Fabulous Fanny Brice" starring Kimberly Faye Greenberg as legendary singer and actress Fanny Brice, will be presented at THE GREEN ROOM 42 (570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City) on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29 to $69. Tickets purchased include a $10 food and beverage voucher. Tickets and information are available at www.THEGREENROOM42.com.

Enjoy classic show tunes and good old-fashioned fun as we travel through time with Fanny Brice, the legendary Jewish comedienne, Broadway and Ziegfeld Follies star, recording artist and film actress extraordinaire. One of the most popular radio stars of all time, Fanny was the voice of "Baby Snooks" on the radio for 25 years and even better known as the inspiration for "Funny Girl." Fanny takes us on a nostalgic journey throughout her life and infamous relationships, while she entertains with many of her popular hits and songs inspired by her legacy.

"Fabulous Fanny Brice" has been touring in theatres and venues across the U.S. for the past 8 years and live-streamed during the pandemic on the STELLAR platform where it was named 'Best To Stream' by Time Out NY, American Theatre Magazine and more. The Green Room 42 is presenting FABULOUS FANNY's first live, in-person performance since the pandemic hiatus began.

The creative team includes director Brian Childers (Danny & Sylvia), choreographer Justin Boccitto (Dance/Speak: The Life of Agnes De Mille), musical director Jeff Biering (Danny & Sylvia, Naked Boys Singing) with piano accompaniment by Julianne B. Merrill (Rock of Ages), costume design by Ryan Mattheiu Smith (Adventures of Sweet Yellow), creative consultant, Kimberly Rehfuss (Broadway's Taboo); management by The Bohemia Group; and, booking agent, KMEntertainment.