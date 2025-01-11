Kiki Ball-Change Brings Back Award-Winning Drag Cabaret MY FUNNY VALENTINE In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After its GLAM Award-winning debut in 2023, Kiki Ball-Change is bringing back her hit cabaret, MY FUNNY VALENTINE!

This Valentine's Day sensation blends Kiki's signature flair, bawdy humor, and powerhouse vocals to take audiences on a hilarious and heartfelt ride through the highs and lows of love in all its forms.

Packed with clever parodies and heartfelt ballads, this show is a laugh-out-loud exploration of romance, heartbreak, and everything in between. From hilarious takes on musical theatre classics to deeply personal moments that will tug at your heartstrings, this show is a must-see.

Whether you're swooning, single, or somewhere in between, this show will leave you entertained, inspired, and maybe... even a little bit in love.

Laugh, cry, and fall head over heels for Kiki Ball-Change in MY FUNNY VALENTINE. Thursday, February 13th, 2025 at 7:30PM. Doors at 7PM.

Tickets are available at redeyetickets.com. Early bird tickets $15, General Admission $20, Lovebirds VIP table for 2 $50.

Comments