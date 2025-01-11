News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kiki Ball-Change Brings Back Award-Winning Drag Cabaret MY FUNNY VALENTINE In February

Kiki Ball-Change in MY FUNNY VALENTINE takes place on Thursday, February 13th, 2025 at 7:30PM.

By: Jan. 11, 2025
After its GLAM Award-winning debut in 2023, Kiki Ball-Change is bringing back her hit cabaret, MY FUNNY VALENTINE!

This Valentine's Day sensation blends Kiki's signature flair, bawdy humor, and powerhouse vocals to take audiences on a hilarious and heartfelt ride through the highs and lows of love in all its forms.

Packed with clever parodies and heartfelt ballads, this show is a laugh-out-loud exploration of romance, heartbreak, and everything in between. From hilarious takes on musical theatre classics to deeply personal moments that will tug at your heartstrings, this show is a must-see.

Whether you're swooning, single, or somewhere in between, this show will leave you entertained, inspired, and maybe... even a little bit in love.

Laugh, cry, and fall head over heels for Kiki Ball-Change in MY FUNNY VALENTINE. Thursday, February 13th, 2025 at 7:30PM. Doors at 7PM.

Tickets are available at redeyetickets.com. Early bird tickets $15, General Admission $20, Lovebirds VIP table for 2 $50.




