Kevin Dozier, Karen Mason, and Sean Harkness Come to the Green Room 42
Broadway star of Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, Karen Mason, and award-winning guitarist, Sean Harkness, will join recording and cabaret artist, Kevin Dozier, to celebrate the holidays and the release of Kevin's 4th studio recording, "Christmas Eve", at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan on December 17th with music direction by Alex Rybeck.David Hurst of NYArtsReview.com exclaimed, "The top item on everyone's shopping list should be Kevin Dozier's ravishing new holiday disc, Christmas Eve!" The title song of Dozier's newest album was written by Carol Hall (BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS and "Free to Be You and Me") and Alex Rybeck. Rybeck also served as music arranger, conductor, and instrumentalist on the album. Mr. Rybeck, a MAC and BroadwayWorld.com award winner for "Best Musical Director" has worked with numerous Broadway and cabaret stars, including Faith Prince, Karen Mason, Jeff Harnar, Tommy Tune, Lee Roy Reams, and Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway. The album was produced and engineered by Grammy nominee, Paul Rolnick. An award-winning recording artist, Dozier has been declared by Marilyn Maye as "One of the best male singers in New York City!", and Rex Reed wrote, "A thrill to hear a polished singer with an impressive range, uncanny good taste, and a voice that is genuinely delightful to listen to. Mr. Dozier is very special indeed.". Kevin Dozier: CHRISTMAS EVE plays The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue at W 42nd Street, in NYC, Tuesday December 17 at 7:00 pm. For tickets visit https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com