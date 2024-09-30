Kevin Davis Productions to Present CABARET NIGHT Featuring ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join musician/composer, Kevin Davis for a night of stunning performances -- Talented Singers, Dazzling Dancers, in a cozy and intimate setting! Songs from Kevin's scintillating and uplifting new musical, One in a Million, are featured.

Friday, October 18 @ 8 - 10pm at El Barrio's Artspace PS109, 215 East 99th St., ﻿New York City

Kevin Davis is an award winning African American composer, director, piaywright, and jazz musician. At the age of 13, he began his artistic journey when he was chosen to participate in a theater arts program for gifted children at Carnegie Hall. In 2009, he formed Kevin Davis Productions, LLC in order to produce theater, films and TV shows that will inspire and impact the culture ,as well as, illuminate the richness of those too often left behind. His show One In A Million Musical (OIAM), for which he wrote the book and music, was showcased November 2017 to acclaim from critics and theater patrons. Kevin just completed another showcase run of OIAM in September of 2022 and was again lauded by patrons and the professional Broadway community.

2x Tony Award winner Ken Davenport said "It was a thrill to finally see his terrific show One In A Million Musical . Congrats to Kevin Davis and his entire company and crew."

Other recent projects include directing Dramatists Guild member Amy Drake's Somewhere I Can Scream, and scoring the dance recital Polar Bear Fantasies that was staged at the Theater For The New City.

Kevin composed the score for Greyson Matters, a new musical that was scheduled to open in London at Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Other Place Theatre in July of 2020. It was placed on hold due to the pandemic. At present, Greyson Matters has been Optioned to a Broadway and West End Producer, currently producing Death Of A Salesman on Broadway. He also directed the streamed reading of Saints Under Glass: Mystic or Martyr for the League Of Professional Theatre Women.

As former leader of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir horn section, Kevin traveled the country sharing the joy of faith inspired music at many venues including Carnegie Hall. He currently leads the Jazz Catz, an ensemble that plays America's classical music, Jazz, as well as, Gospel music. They have performed at many venues in and around NYC.

Prior to becoming a full time artist, Kevin was a Vice President of corporate finance at CIBC World Markets where he sourced and structured complex financial transactions for large MultiNational Corporations.

Kevin has fused his passion for the arts, with a focus on ROI in order to reward investors who partner with him.

He sees the arts as an avenue to promote love, peace, and unity and recognizes there would be no art or creativity of any kind without God.

