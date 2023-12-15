Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Kara Arena To Perform Live At The Loft City Winery This January

Kara Arena, New York based actor and singer-songwriter, offers a night of eclectic Folk music live at THE LOFT at City Winery on January 4th 7:30 PM.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A ROBERT BANNON CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Chelsea Table + Stage is Merry and Bright! Photo 1 Robert Bannon Christmas Special, Special
Review: Something Special In The Air As CLYDE ALVES Plays Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 2 Clyde Alves Night Of Original Songs Hits High Note
Reviews: Catching Up on Shows Is a Whirlwind .... at Urban Stages & 54 Below Photo 3 Wrapping Up A Whirlwind Of Shows
Review: Brandon Victor Dixon Brings THE SOUL OF BROADWAY To 54 Below Photo 4 Brandon Victor Dixon Dazzles At 54 Below

Kara Arena To Perform Live At The Loft City Winery This January

Kara Arena To Perform Live At The Loft City Winery This January

Kara Arena, New York based actor and singer-songwriter, offers a night of eclectic Folk music live at THE LOFT at City Winery on January 4th 7:30 PM.

She was last seen performing Off-Broadway in Islander, a two-hander, a cappella, Folk musical that originated in the UK. Her writing is influenced by the poetry of Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Rickie Lee Jones and is inspired by the sounds and movements of nature. Kara is honored to share the stage with, Joe Cilento, her collaborator and the mixing engineer on her debut album "Something Blue" now available on all streaming platforms.

"Throughout Something Blue, this theme of feminism is combined with explorations of love, heartbreak, and nature to weave together seamlessly over beautiful acoustic guitar and crystal clear, melodic vocals. The years of meticulous work on the album can be felt in every song" (Makena Alquist, Luna Magazine). The upcoming performance at City Winery will include songs from Something Blue (and some songs borrowed and new).

Kara will be accompanied by some of her favorite musicians and collaborators, Mae Roney and Thomas Kuklenski. And is thrilled to welcome her opening artists- a guitar, violin, and tap-dancing trio featuring Coulee Slatnick. Doors open at 6 PM with a 730 PM performance.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Lena Moy-Borgens ITS A MANS WORLD To Return To Dont Tell Mama in February Photo
Lena Moy-Borgen's IT'S A MAN'S WORLD To Return To Don't Tell Mama in February

Join Lena Moy-Borgen for an exciting solo show exploring gender roles through show tunes. A blend of comedy, mash-ups, and belting, this performance is not to be missed. Catch it on February 8th at Don't Tell Mama.

2
Shoshana Bean, Charity Angél Dawson, Eleri Ward Join BROADWAY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON Photo
Shoshana Bean, Charity Angél Dawson, Eleri Ward Join BROADWAY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next large-scale event, Broadway Sings Whitney Houston. 

3
Daniella Rabbani Joins MOMS NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES This January Photo
Daniella Rabbani Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES This January

Daniella Rabbani joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below on January 6, 2024.

4
Carole J. Bufford Returns To 54 Below With YOU DONT OWN ME Photo
Carole J. Bufford Returns To 54 Below With YOU DON'T OWN ME

Carole J. Bufford returns to 54 Below with her show 'You Don't Own Me' on January 3rd & 24th. Don't miss this incredible performance!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT Video
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You