Kara Arena To Perform Live At The Loft City Winery This January

Kara Arena, New York based actor and singer-songwriter, offers a night of eclectic Folk music live at THE LOFT at City Winery on January 4th 7:30 PM.

She was last seen performing Off-Broadway in Islander, a two-hander, a cappella, Folk musical that originated in the UK. Her writing is influenced by the poetry of Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Rickie Lee Jones and is inspired by the sounds and movements of nature. Kara is honored to share the stage with, Joe Cilento, her collaborator and the mixing engineer on her debut album "Something Blue" now available on all streaming platforms.

"Throughout Something Blue, this theme of feminism is combined with explorations of love, heartbreak, and nature to weave together seamlessly over beautiful acoustic guitar and crystal clear, melodic vocals. The years of meticulous work on the album can be felt in every song" (Makena Alquist, Luna Magazine). The upcoming performance at City Winery will include songs from Something Blue (and some songs borrowed and new).

Kara will be accompanied by some of her favorite musicians and collaborators, Mae Roney and Thomas Kuklenski. And is thrilled to welcome her opening artists- a guitar, violin, and tap-dancing trio featuring Coulee Slatnick. Doors open at 6 PM with a 730 PM performance.