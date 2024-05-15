Joanne Trattoria to Premiere New Series THURSDAY IS A CABARET AT JOANNE'S

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning Thursday, May 16, Joanne Trattoria, owned by Joe Germanotta and residence of the free weekly drag show Drag Me To Joanne’s, will now also host the ultimate Cabaret experience, Thursday is a Cabaret at Joanne’s.



Joanne Trattoria is the popular, cozy family-owned (by Lady Gaga’s parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta) restaurant, located in the Upper West Side.



Thursday is a Cabaret at Joanne’s will take place every Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM and feature a rotation of incredible performers. The premiere of Thursday is a Cabaret at Joanne’s performance will feature WESLEY. Additional performers will be announced shortly.



“Our Wednesday Drag Shows have been a wonderful success,” said Joe Germanotta. “We are adding another weekly show to our calendar. We are excited to continue entertaining our customers with this one-of-a-kind experience on the Upper West Side.”

The only charge is that of your meal – no cover charge for the performance ever. Joanne Trattoria’s full Italian menu will be available during performances.



For Thursday reservations, text ‘Cabaret’ to 212 721 0068, or click on the OpenTable link here.



Thursday is a Cabaret at Joanne’s is produced exclusively by Jessee O of Glita NYC.





WESLEY

is a versatile and enigmatic drag performer who loves mixing fashion with passion in their performances. Whether that be singing their heart out or whipping their body around, they are always giving something sure to move you. You can find them with New York City’s only drag band The Bad Judies every Monday at Redeye NY as the lead singer, and all over the city spreading the love.

