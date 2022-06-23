Julie Benko & Holt McAllany to Join Steven Brinberg's SIMPLY BARBRA at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present "Simply Barbra" written and performed by Steven Brinberg, to celebrate Barbra Streisand's landmark 80th Birthday on Monday, July 18 at 7:00 PM. Streisand's foremost interpreter offers up some of her greatest hits, songs from her latest album, selections to commemorate the recent 50th anniversaries of her first three movie musicals, as well as songs she never sang. Brinberg will welcome special guests Julie Benko (Funny Girl on Broadway) and Holt McAllany (Nightmare Alley, "Mindhunter" on Netflix). Tickets are $30-40, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

"Simply Barbra," is updated annually as Brinberg travels the globe with the show. The first show began in Brinberg's native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto (more cities than the real Barbra). Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

Simply Barbra has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Brinberg's film credits include Camp, Boys Life, Heavenly Peace, and Thirsty. His television appearances include "Blue Bloods" on CBS, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," "Sally Jessy Raphael," "Jerry Springer," and MTV's "Celebrity Death Match." Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical Nightlife at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He co-starred on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. Brinberg has released two albums, Simply Barbra: Live in London, and Simply Barbra: The Duet Album, featuring Kaye Ballard, Mimi Hines, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, and many others. SimplyBarbra.com

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Saturday, June 25 at 9:30 PM

CT+S BLOCK PARTY: 80s NIGHT

Jump in our Delorean, we're taking a totally rad musical trip back to the 80s at our first-ever Chelsea Table + Stage Block Party, 80s Night! Take off your scrunchies and let your hair fly loose to the sounds of Prince, Madonna, Duran Duran, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Journey, and many more! It's gonna be most excellent!

Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 PM - PRIDE EDITION!

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Friday, July 9 at 7:00 PM

THE DAISY JOPLING BAND - "Who's Who"

"Who's Who" consists of original violin arrangements of great songs by The Who, juxtaposed with hits from the Daisy Jopling Band. Join world-renowned classical/rock violinist Daisy Jopling and her amazing band just returned from a concert at the Great Pyramids of Egypt. Daisy has toured the world, starting with a Bach concerto at the Royal Albert Hall when she was 14 years old. She has recorded nine albums, two with BMG RCA Victor. Her tours have taken her to major concert halls worldwide, including playing twice before 30,000 people at the opening of the Vienna Festival, touring with her band to 53 stunning concert halls in China, and performing her own "Awakening" Concert at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. She has collaborated with superstars such as Bobby McFerrin, Hans Zimmer, and Tony-Award-winning director Tom Morris. tThe Daisy Jopling Band features Jeff Miller on piano, Matthew Watanabe on keyboard, Lavondo Thomas on bass, Simon Fishburn on drums and Michael Feigenbaum as rhythm specialist.

Friday, July 15 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Wednesday, August 3 at 7:00 PM

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE

Making their Chelsea Table + Stage debut, "Swingin' with the Mouse" returns to NYC with the happiest jazz show on earth! Join host Pablo Rossil and a group of local jazz talent as they play reimagined Disney hits. A night of fun music and comedy, you never know which Disney legend will join us next... The Swingin' with the Music band reimagines beloved and lesser-known songs through the ever-expressive sounds of jazz. From singers to musicians to audience members, one thing has always been abundantly clear at SWTM shows: what brings people together is the joys of enjoying a familiar tune in a new way. Previous participants include Keith David, Garrett Clayton, Deedee Magno Hall, Emma Hunton, among other beloved Disney project alum.

Friday, August 12 at 7:00 PM

THE HEARTSTRINGS PROJECT

The Heartstrings Project is an indie folk/Americana group based in the woods of New York's Hudson Valley. The band is comprised of Broadway actors and musicians: Luke Wygodny, Marina Pires, Nyssa Grant, and Samuel Quiggins. They performed at Yusuf/Cat Stevens' 50th Anniversary of Tea for the Tillerman last year with Dave Matthews Band, HAIM and more. They've also been Deepak Chopra's Monthly Featured Artist Pick on Spotify. Through multiple instruments and voices, the group balances careful craftsmanship to seamlessly move between harmonies, creating textural landscapes that range from ethereal cinematic ballads to traditional foot-stomping folk anthems. The result is an intentional performance capturing the in-the-moment chemistry of longtime friends making music with the mission to carry on the tradition of truth-telling.

Friday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

New Sounds from the Ancient Instruments of Korea

BLACK STRING

In partnership with The World Music Institute & Korean Cultural Center New York

"Towering, hypnotic, psychedelic Korean post-rock majesty" is how New York Music Daily describes this edgy and improvisational foursome led by Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul's Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither, the inspiration for the band's name). The ensemble mixes centuries-old instruments with electric guitar and beats, creating a unique and timeless percussive sound, at once modern and ancient, that is all their own. Black String is a quartet named after the Korean zither, geomungo, with percussion, bamboo flutes, guitar and electronica also in a mix that swings comfortably between east and west, Korean folk and jazz. Led by Korean traditional music virtuoso Yoon Jeong Heo, Black String creates a unique musical language drawing on Korean traditional music, jazz and free improvisation, presenting extraordinary, enigmatic music that wells up from silence and grasps the senses. The group's recognitions include Asia & South Pacific Winner at the 2018 Songlines Music Awards, Best Jazz & Crossover Album at the 2020 Korean Music Awards (Best Performance in 2017), and official showcase artist at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2016. Black String is the first Asian group to sign with ACT, Europe's largest jazz label, releasing three albums.

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with in with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.