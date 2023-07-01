Julie Benko, Daniel Reichard, and More to Play Birdland in July

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this July with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Ravi Coltrane Quartet, Robert Edwards Big Band, Houston Person Quintet, Dave Stryker Organ Trio with Special Guest Bob Mintzer, Nicole Henry, Christian Wiggs Big Band, Monty Alexander, Steve Ross, Julie Benko, David DeJesus Sextet, Wayne Tucker and the Bad Mothas, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Courtney Wright Big Band, and Daniel Reichard

Birdland Theater will present Steve Smith Vital Information Trio, AC Lincoln, Chad LB Quartet, Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes, Billy Stritch, Bryan Eng Sextet, Carole J. Bufford, Michael Wolff Trio, and Harry Allen Quartet.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, Ashley Pezzotti, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The Birdland Big Band, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater: July 1 - July 31 Schedule

June 27 - July 1 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/27-29); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (6/30-7/1) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ravi Coltrane Quartet

The son of jazz's greatest trailblazers, beloved saxophonist Ravi Coltrane honors the legacy of his parents John and Alice Coltrane with his powerful, free-thinking musical projects. With six albums as a leader, seven as a co-leader, and over 100 more as a sideman with jazz music's greatest innovators—included Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jack DeJohnette, Terence Blanchard, Kenny Barron, Steve Coleman, and others—the GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist has made a powerful mark on contemporary jazz. His quartet features David Virelles (piano), Dezron Douglas (bass), and Johnathan Blake (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 30 - July 2 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Steve Smith Vital Information Trio

A truly unique musician with a fabulous artistic path, the great drummer Steve Smith began playing in big bands in the 1970s as he studied with legendary teachers Alan Dawson and Freddie Gruber. His all-star group Vital Information has performed since the early 1970s, since before Smith joined the iconic rock band, Journey, with whom he rocketed to international fame. After decades of performances and the changing of group members over the years, Vital Information now includes the incredible Manuel Valera (Guggenheim Fellow and Grammy nominated pianist) and the world-class Janek Gwizdala (electric bassist for fusion jazz legends Mike Stern, Randy Brecker and Peter Erskine). Vital Information has, over the years, been a four-member ensemble. This new trio format allows for new possibilities in the group's miraculous combination of bebop, funk, South Indian traditional, and contemporary influences. And, in anticipation of Vital Information's 40th Anniversary celebration in 2023, Wounded Bird Records has recently released Steve Smith and Vital Information: The Complete Columbia Recordings, a four CD set of Vital Information's first 4 albums.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 2 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Robert Edwards Big Band

Robert Edwards is a jazz trombonist and bandleader in New York City. Born and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, his schooling at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts exposed him to trombone giants Wycliffe Gordon and Bill Watrous, who helped peek his imagination of what's possible on trombone. Robert's university studies began at the University of North Florida in 2003, where he studied both undergraduate trombone and piano. In 2006, he transferred to New Jersey City University to continue his pursuit in trombone and studied under Pete McGuiness and Joe Magnarelli. After graduating from New Jersey City University in 2008, he obtained his master's degree at The Juilliard School in 2010, where he studied with Steve Turre. He brings his big band to Birdland for a special performance!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 3 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Houston Person Quintet

The 87 year-old jazz legend Houston Person has NOT slowed down. In fact, with one or two scattered exceptions, Person has continued to release at least one record per year as a leader for the past nearly 60 years. A jazz lover's jazzman, this great artist plays from his soul with a great mastery of affect, technique, and style. He has served as a sideman for Etta Jones (15 recordings), Joey Defrancesco, Ron Carter, Horace Silver, Richard “Groove” Holmes, and too many others to name. This engagement is sure to be as swinging, blues-soaked, and robust as ever.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 4-8 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/4-6); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/7-8) – Birdland Jazz Club

Dave Stryker Organ Trio w/ Special Guest Bob Mintzer

“One of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years,” states Village Voice, with “one of the most joyous feels around,” according to Pat Metheny. Dave Stryker is a fabulous guitarist who has served as the featured accompanist for Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and hundreds of others, as well as leading 30 recording projects of his own. Stryker's latest recording, 2022's As We Are, features Brian Blade, John Pattitucci, Julian Shore, Sara Caswell and others,was named one of DownBeat's top albums of the year. “The jazz gods have alighted on the guitarist and elevated his playing, his composing, his soloing, and his music,” says Jazz Times's Ken Micallef. Meanwhile, Stryker heads into the studio soon with his Organ Trio, this time featuring special guest Bob Mintzer, the world-class saxophonist of Yellowjackets fame. It is this ultra-swinging group, which opened twenty dates in 2022 for Steely Dan, that the guitarist will bring to his week at Birdland. They'll deliver gritty, soulful sounds for contemporary ears.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 6 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

AC Lincoln

Singer and tap dancer AC Lincoln and his All-Star Jazz Band will delight with their swinging renditions of jazz standards. Infused with the Great Black American artform tap dance, Lincoln sets the music to the rhythms of his own beat. The native New Yorker, was born to jazz singing duo parents Kim and Marion Lincoln. Landing on the scene in NYC, AC soon shared the stage with tap dance greats including Buster Brown, Jimmy Slyde, and Savion Glover. He has shared the family stage with his sister, widely-acclaimed singer and songwriter Emily King, and has been writing, producing, arranging, and singing his own original music. Lincoln has been both a sideman (The Hot Sardines, Mercedes Ellington, Brian Newman) and band leader, singing and tap dancing throughout NYC and abroad.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 7-9 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Chad LB Quartet

Celebrated as a saxophone prodigy from a young age, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown is now an internationally-recognized musician, seen on world stages with Taylor Swift, Chris Botti, the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra, and his own groups. Performances at Carnegie Hall, the Super Bowl, and Madison Square Garden have been highlights in his star-studded career, and his albums have met great critical acclaim: critic Doug Ramsey named Lefkowitz-Brown's debut album, Image Manifesto, “Debut Album of the Year,” and DownBeat named Onward, his May 2017 release, an Editor's Pick for 2017. His two 2021 releases—Open World, featuring greats Lionel Loueke, Randy Brecker, and other stars, and Quartet Sessions featuring his brilliant peers—were released on La Reserve recordings.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 9 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Christian Wiggs Big Band

One of the emergent male vocalists singing jazz today, Christian Wiggs possesses a striking technique reminiscent of superstar and Birdland favorite, Kurt Elling. Wiggs has released three recordings under his own name: 2015's Wonderful You Came By; 2017's From Dusk Till Dawn; and 2020's Between Love and Fascination. His work with top swingsters Benny Benack III, Chad LB, Steven Feifke, and Bryan Carter places him amongst a young jazz in-crowd, devoted to the old swing feeling and committed to developing a new generation of listenership. Sharp-suited and with clean delivery, the powerful Wiggs brings his Christian Wiggs Big Band to the Birdland stage.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 10 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Nicole Henry

The powerhouse vocalist will present “An Evening with Nicole Henry” with Shedrick Mitchell on piano, Charles Haynes on drums and Eric Wheeler on bass. Making her Birdland debut, Ms. Henry will tell stories through peerless interpretations of songs from her latest chart-topping album, Time to Love Again, as well as music from her extensive catalog. The album includes reimagined versions of jazz standards as well as soul, pop, and folk songs by masters like Anthony Newley, Stevie Wonder, Joan Armatrading, James Taylor, Rodgers & Hart, and Buffy St. Marie. Nicole Henry, who is celebrating a 20-year career and 8 critically acclaimed albums, is the recipient of a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” and has garnered four Top 10 jazz albums on the Billboard, Jazz Week, HMV Japan and U.K. Sweet Rhythms charts. The New York Times, Miami Herald, and Jazz Times have compared Henry to Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole for her dynamic range, impeccable phrasing, and bluesy gospel style.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 11-15 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/11-13); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/14-15) – Birdland Jazz Club

Monty Alexander “Honoring Harry Belafonte” with Luke Sellick & Jason Brown

A master pianist with 70 years in music, Monty Alexander is a jazz legend. Named the 5th greatest jazz pianist in history in Hal Leonard's Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time, Alexander's achievements have earned him the highest honors: native Jamaica granted him the title of Commander in the Order of Distinction; Institute of Jamaica awarded him the Musgrave Medal; and the University of the West Indies bestowed upon him an honorary doctorate. What makes this 23-time guest of the Montreux Jazz Festival such a beloved figure? According to him, it is his insatiable capacity “to build up the heat and kick up a storm”—a joyful skill that has been recorded on over 70 discs as a leader. He is sure to uplift his listeners this week at Birdland with a tribute to his late friend Harry Belafonte, along with bassist Luke Sellick and drummer Jason Brown.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 13 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes

Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes play “old music for the young at heart,” and it's a sight to behold. Offering an exuberant mix of ragtime, early jazz, blues, and country classics, Maybell (the talented Lauren Sansaricq) and crew transport audiences to a different time, but in their expert hands, the music feels as fresh as ever. Vocalist/washboardist Sansaricq's lovely connection with pianist Charlie Judkins—called a “genius piano player” by the Syncopated Times—radiates an infectious energy. Their toe-tapping romps will leave audiences smiling. Brian Nalepka (bass and tuba) and Andy Stein (saxophone) round out the group, which was recently featured on The NPR Show “Person Place Thing” with Randy Cohen. Don't miss this delightful one-nighter!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 14-16 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. He began his career in Houston, Texas, where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The trio performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they disbanded in 1990. A chance meeting with Liza Minnelli in 1991 resulted in her asking him to create vocal arrangements for the record-breaking extravaganza Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall. In addition to his 25-year collaboration as accompanist and opening act for Liza, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony's pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, Billy has performed his own shows across the country. Billy also serves as musical director for such leading vocalists as Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Linda Lavin. When he's not on the road, he is the pianist for Jim Caruso's Cast Party open mic night every Monday at Birdland. During Covid-19, he hosted his own weekly Facebook live-stream show “Billy's Place,” celebrating the Great American Songbook with songs and stories from his varied career. He has recorded five solo albums and his latest release Billy's Place (Club44 Records) is a collection of his favorite songs from these online concerts.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 16 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

David DeJesus Sextet The Latin Side of Bird

Alto Saxophonist David DeJesus is a master saxophonist, fluent across Latin, jazz and dozens of other styles. The director of the Birdland Big Band, he has been a fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, performing with the best of the best: the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, Ron Carter's Great Big Band, and Jimmy Heath's Big Band; the Grammy-nominated Arturo O'Farrill Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Bobby Sanabria Big Band, Ruben Blades, Larry Harlow, and Gilberto Santa Rosa. DeJesus is a passionate educator, and serves as Professor of Jazz Studies at SUNY Purchase and directs the conservatory's Latin Jazz Orchestra.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 17 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross

Vocalist and pianist Steve Ross – widely heralded as “The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret” – returns in a special new show. Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan's famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noël Coward's Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won't Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas. He hosted a live cabaret series for BBC Television, and back in America was host of New York Cabaret Nights, a series for National Public Radio.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 20 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Bryan Eng Sextet – “Swingin' Standards”

Multi-faceted Broadway actor and acclaimed jazz pianist and singer Bryan Eng is one of the most promising and accomplished entertainers of his generation. With a sound and showmanship compared to jazz masters such as Nat King Cole and Harry Connick Jr., Eng's musicality packs a punch of energy that manages to maintain an alluring level of intimacy. At 24 years old, Eng has already made big strides across industries in entertainment. He has been featured in movies, TV,commercials, and at venues including Broadway, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Birdland His ability to compose and arrange music for all styles has led him to musical collaborations with stars such as Heather Headley, Stephen Colbert, and The American Pops Orchestra. Eng attended Northwestern University where his Chicago acclaim proved inevitable. Chicago Now proclaimed, “Bryan Eng is one of Chicago's bright stars.” Eng was invited to join the Broadway cast of Plaza Suite with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Now a New York star in ascension, Eng recently acted in an episode of “Law and Order” and performs regularly around the city.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 21-23 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Carole J. Bufford - "Divine Decadence"

With a seductive blend of vintage charm and modern flair, "Divine Decadence" combines the best of the past and present, showcasing a diverse collection of songs spanning from the Roaring 1920s to the Vibrant 2020s. This captivating cabaret takes audiences on a dazzling 100 year journey celebrating the evolution of music and capturing the spirit of each decade. Carole J. Bufford and her trio breathe new life into timeless classics and offer scintillating takes on some of today's current hits. The show features songs made famous by Barbra Streisand, Ella Fitzgerald, Adele, Tina Turner, Solomon Burke, Patsy Cline, Liza Minnelli, Nancy Wilson, Amy Winehouse, Frank Sinatra, and more. Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought-after young performers in the New York nightclub and jazz scene. Her recent shows, “speak easy” (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) and “Body & Soul” earned her rave reviews across the board, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Carole is the recipient of a Nightlife, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Award for Outstanding Vocalist. She was featured in Michael Feinstein's Great American Songbook series at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 23 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Wayne Tucker and the Bad Mothas

The fantastic Wayne Tucker's contemporary stylings combine the best in jazz trumpet tradition with the smooth stylings of Stevie Wonder and other soul greats. A trumpeter, composer, arranger, violinist and vocalist based in NYC, Tucker has released 4 albums under his name and performs regularly with his band, The Bad Mothas—gaining local fame when, during the first summer of the pandemic, they set up at the entrance to Brooklyn's Prospect Park and began playing every day with the group. The trumpeter for jazz legends Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cyrille Aimée; pop legends Taylor Swift, David Crosby, Elvis Costello; R&B giants Ne-Yo and Gabriel Garzon-Montano; hip hop big-wigs Jidenna and Ryan Leslie; and rock band Brass Against; Tucker continues to present tasteful, grooving music that transcends genre boundaries and speaks directly to the heart.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 24 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Julie Benko – “Julie Sings Jule” Songs of Jule Styne

Funny Girl star and Broadway's newest sensation Julie Benko will perform “Julie Sings Jule,” a concert celebrating the songs of Jule Styne. Amidst one of Broadway's most inspiring stories, Styne's music transformed Benko into “the greatest star.” Julie brings her trademark charm, comedic timing, and sterling vocals to her namesake's songbook, performing such classics as “Just in Time,” “The Party's Over,” “Make Someone Happy,” “People,” and “Don't Rain On My Parade,” as well as lesser-known gems from Styne's forgotten shows. The evening features Jason Yeager on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums, and Andy Warren on trumpet. Julie Benko is currently marching her band out on Broadway, where you can catch her as the alternate for Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Thursday evenings. Benko will return to Broadway this fall in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony. Her new record Hand in Hand (Club44 Records), an award-winning duo effort with her jazz-pianist spouse Jason Yeager, and debut album Introducing Julie Benko, are available wherever music is streaming.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 25-29 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/25-7); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/28-29) – Birdland Jazz Club

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

The great New Orleans trombonist, producer, composer, and educator Delfeayo Marsalis is a powerful force in the music world. With over 120 recording credits as a producer (including one GRAMMY Award and several nominations) and nearly 50 recordings as a trombonist, Delfeayo could be said to have made his mark. But in 2000, this committed educator created the Uptown Music Theatre, a non-profit that leads musical theater training for youth. The UMT's sister organization is the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, which Marsalis formed in 2008 as the jazz arm of the endeavor. This 18-piece band upholds the traditions of New Orleans swing, ensemble riff-playing, and infectious, soulful dance music that form the foundations of American jazz. With a star-studded cast, they never fail to amaze.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 27 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Michael Wolff Trio

The Birdland Theater is pleased to welcome back the Michael Wolff Trio! The award-winning pianist—known for an impressive and eclectic career that has spanned five decades and included stints with Cannonball Adderly, Nancy Wilson, Sonny Rollins, Cal Tjader, and Tom Harrell, as well as recordings with Tony Williams, Christian McBride, Freddie Hubbard, and Sheila E—released his latest recording Live at Vitellos on March 19th, 2021 with Sunnyside Records. Surfacing a decade after its recording at the iconic Los Angeles jazz club in 2011, Live at Vitellos captures a stirring snapshot of a stunning live performance that instantly transports listeners to a night of musical magic and intrigue over the course of seven spellbinding tracks.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 28-30 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Harry Allen Quartet

The saxophonist that John Pizzarelli has called “Nothing less than perfect,” Harry Allen is the consummate swinger. A veteran of jazz music, he has recorded over 70 discs as a leader—three of which winning Gold Disc Awards from Japan's Swing Journal, and his album Tenors Anyone? winning both the Gold Disc and the New Star Award. Allen's work with Rosemary Clooney, Tony Bennett, Ray Brown, Hank Jones, Frank Wess, Flip Phillips, Harry “Sweets” Edison, Kenny Burrell, Herb Ellis, John Pizzarelli, Bucky Pizzarelli, Gus Johnson, Jeff Hamilton, Johnny Mandel, James Taylor, and Sheryl Crow—to name a few—places him in an elite class, but he is no snob: in fact, what makes Harry Allen so great is his down-to-earth playing, his love of the music. His off-the-cuff style needs no set-lists. For these three nights at Birdland, he is sure to start and end swinging. What happens along the way will undoubtedly be pure magic.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 30 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Courtney Wright Big Band

Courtney Wright is an inspiring young baritone saxophonist—one whose dedication to the legacy of her swinging bebop-style predecessors (among them bari sax great Pepper Adams and trumpeter/arranger legend Thad Jones) is clear. A quietly prolific composer, Wright leads her own large ensemble (which she will bring to Birdland for this Sunday engagement) as well as small groups, both chiefly performing her original material. The Virginia-born Wright was a child of the D.C. jazz scene before attending University of North Texas's famed jazz program and later moving to New York City to attend Manhattan School of Music for her graduate studies. Her music has been performed and recorded by the WDR Big Band, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra, and the One and Two O'Clock Lab Bands at the University of North Texas. She is a current member of the BMI Jazz Composer's Workshop and was a recipient of the 2021 ISJAC/USF Prize for Emerging Black Composers, as well as the 2021 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award. Courtney was one of fifteen young musicians invited to participate in the Ravinia Steans Music Institute's 2022 program for jazz. Catch her Big Band for one thrilling set!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 31 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Daniel Reichard – “It's You I Like”

Broadway and concert star Daniel Reichard, who originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the musical, Jersey Boys, will present a compilation of iconic, nostalgic tunes from our childhoods re-explored through an adult perspective. The evening intends to be an emotional, summertime pick-me-up, exploring the themes of self-esteem, motivation, curiosity, and communication. Reichard will be supported by musical director and pianist Micha Gilad, drummer Alex Wyatt, and bassist Brian Holtz. Reichard's signature style and talent paved the way to starring roles in New York City, including his portrayals of Candide in Leonard Bernstein's Candide at New York City Opera and pop artist Keith Haring in the Public Theater's Radiant Baby. Over the past decade, Reichard has toured the world with his Jersey Boys co-stars as a founding member of the vocal group, The Midtown Men. They have performed over 1,000 concerts and recorded two albums and two public television specials. Reichard has guest starred with 35 major symphonies, including the Boston Pops, the National Symphony, and the Philadelphia Pops.

$50/75 + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:



July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 (Mondays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM; July 4 (Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in July at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 3, 10, 17, 24 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

“Jim Caruso's Cast Party,” a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 11, 18, 25 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ashley Pezzotti

Called a “performer to watch” by DownBeat Magazine, Queens-born Ashley Pezzotti takes an early set on the Birdland Theater stage four consecutive Tuesdays in August to deliver her trademark renditions of American standards. This 25-year-old rising star has performed with jazz icon Wynton Marsalis (on his 2020 recording The Ever Fonky Lowdown), country legend Keith Urban, and piano prodigy Joey Alexander. On her debut recording, We've Only Just Begun, she was backed by the Emmet Cohen Trio and other young lions. A vocalist indebted to the great jazz singers like Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae, Pezzotti offers listeners a chance to relax into the music they know and love, while bringing a freshness of presence that enchants her audiences..

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 11, 18, 25 (Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 5, 12, 19, 26 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 5, 12, 19, 26 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, drummer Vince Cherico, and pianist Ted Rosenthal, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, with special guests: Warren Vaché (trumpet 7/5), Tessa Lark (violin 7/5), Pasquale Grasso (guitar 7/12), Sara Caswell (violin 7/19), Bill Mays (piano 7/26). *Guitar night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 7, 14, 21, 28 (Fridays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 1, 8, 15 (Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 2, 9, 16, 23 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill—leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)—leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world’s most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O’Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music’s most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum