Jonathan Dinklage Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jonathan Dinklage has joined Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show. The show will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Jonathan Dinklage is the concertmaster of Hamilton on Broadway and is currently spending the summer as the violinist for Heathers at New World Stages. Past Broadway credits include Matilda, Legally Blonde, Shrek, Ghost, among others. He has performed live with Sting, Rush, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga, to name a few. He has played on over 100 records and has been featured in major motion pictures, television, and commercials. Most recently, he was the concertmaster for Disney's newest live-action blockbuster film, Lilo & Stitch. Jonathan is married to Kailee Graham, and the couple share two incredible daughters. He is a proud girl dad. JonathanDinklage.com

Produced and directed by Tony Award nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Previously announced performers include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kailee Graham (Abduction, NYMF), Ilene Graff (Promises, Promises), Alicia Krakauer (NEXT: Bridge The Gap), Pearl Sun (Come From Away, If/Then). Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Comments