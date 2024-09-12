John Riddle, Isabelle McCalla, Morgan Anita Wood & More to Join BROADWAY GOES BLUE at VERS Bar

Event on September 16 at VERS Bar, New York.
Join in for an intimate evening of Broadway performances to raise essential funds for pro-LGBTQ+ Democratic candidates in five critical House races across the country-races where your support can help defeat anti-LGBTQ+ candidates and flip the House blue.
And where better to take a stand against anti-queer extremism than at a queer bar? Join hosts Christopher Metzger-Timson and Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race) at VERS for an unforgettable evening, featuring performances by Broadway stars including:
John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera, Titanique)
Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants, Shucked, The Prom)
Morgan Anita Wood (currently starring as Eliza in Hamilton)
Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde)
Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory)
Kelsee Kimmel (SIX)
...plus speeches from OATH'S founder Brian Derrick and
New York City Councilman, Erik Bottcher. Music by DJ Robert Maril.
Tickets range from $25-$90 and can purchased at: versnyc.com/oath
All ticket proceeds will be evenly distributed to the top five candidates on Oath's LGBTQ+ Equality Recipients list.
Videos