John Riddle, Isabelle McCalla, Morgan Anita Wood & More to Join BROADWAY GOES BLUE at VERS Bar

Event on September 16 at VERS Bar, New York.

By: Sep. 12, 2024
John Riddle, Isabelle McCalla, Morgan Anita Wood & More to Join BROADWAY GOES BLUE at VERS Bar Image
Join in for an intimate evening of Broadway performances to raise essential funds for pro-LGBTQ+ Democratic candidates in five critical House races across the country-races where your support can help defeat anti-LGBTQ+ candidates and flip the House blue.

And where better to take a stand against anti-queer extremism than at a queer bar? Join hosts Christopher Metzger-Timson and Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race) at VERS for an unforgettable evening, featuring performances by Broadway stars including:

...plus speeches from OATH'S founder Brian Derrick and

New York City Councilman, Erik Bottcher. Music by DJ Robert Maril.

Tickets range from $25-$90 and can purchased at: versnyc.com/oath

All ticket proceeds will be evenly distributed to the top five candidates on Oath's LGBTQ+ Equality Recipients list.



