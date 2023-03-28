John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle Tonight

John Lloyd Young, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star of Jersey Boys, returns to the Café Carlyle, March 28 through April 1, with an all-new set of Golden Era classics. With his highly personal interpretations of hits made famous by Little Anthony and the Imperials, Roy Orbison, the Four Seasons and more, Young brings the room alive with thrilling emotional moments and unforgettable melodies.

Amongst various others, The New York Times has praised Young, saying he "has a one-in-a-million tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere."

Film, stage and concert artist, John Lloyd Young, is a Tony and Grammy winner, multi-platinum recording artist and Presidential Appointee. As the original "Frankie Valli" in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from the New York and national media, going on to become the only American actor to date to win all four major Broadway Leading Actor in a Musical honors for a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award. Young starred in Jersey Boys on London's West End and was hand-picked by director Clint Eastwood to reprise his role in the Warner Bros. film adaptation, becoming one of only a select few actors in entertainment history to take his Tony-winning role to the big screen.

As a concert artist, Young has taken his expertly curated repertoire of classic pop and R&B to filled-to-capacity rooms, thrilling his audiences with a "disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere" (The New York Times). He has played The White House, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Mar-a-Lago, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Country Club, New York's Café Carlyle, Feinstein's in NY and San Francisco, Radio City Music Hall, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and New Year's Eve in Times Square.

John Lloyd Young's five-star-rated solo album of classic R&B, My Turn..., debuted as a best-seller on Amazon. It remains a fan-favorite with several songs from the album requested at each of his live performances.

Appointed to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities by Barack Obama, Young was sworn in at the Supreme Court of the United States by Justice Elena Kagan. As a member of the Committee, Young represented the United States on the first U.S. Cultural Mission to the Republic of Cuba, along with fellow Committee members Kal Penn and Alfre Woodard, guest artists Usher, Smokey Robinson, Dave Matthews, violinist Joshua Bell, playwright John Guare, U.S. arts officials, including the Chairs of the NEA and the Smithsonian Institution, and members of Congress.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Thursday at 8:45pm, with General Seating at $100 per Person / Bar Seating at $80 per Person / and Premium Seating at $150 per Person. Friday and Saturday pricing begins at $95 per Person for Bar Seating / $130 General Seating / and Premium Seating at $180. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).