John Lloyd Young, Jenn Colella and More Set for Upcoming 54 Below Shows

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Next week, 54 BELOW will feature performances by John Lloyd Young, Jenn Colella, Real Women Have Curves' Tatianna Córdoba, The Notebook's John Cardoza, Tony nominee Joe Iconis, and more! See the lineup for the week of October 19.

BSC>NYC: CELEBRATE BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY IN NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 19 AT 6PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Barrington Stage Company at the legendary 54 Below as we honor BSC superstars Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson and celebrate three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, recipient of the 2026 William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre. We will hear from the three-time Tony winner's songbook performed by his friends and BSC's favorites, accompanied by the maestro himself. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, and a live auction with all funds raised going towards BSC's New Works Fund.

Three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown is the composer/ lyricist best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including The Last Five Years; his debut song cycle Songs for a New World; the seminal Parade, winner of the Tony for Best Score and the 2023 Tony for Best Revival; The Bridges of Madison County, winner of the 2014 Tony for Best Score and Orchestrations; 13; Honeymoon In Vegas; Mr. Saturday Night, developed at BSC; and his most recent work, The Connector. Jason is also celebrated for his concert performances around the world as a pianist and singer.

Jason Robert Brown will play from his songbook joined by BSC favorites Carolee Carmello, Mykal Kilgore, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress & others. Please note this is a private event.

Tickets starting at $400. To purchase livestream tickets click here.

John Lloyd Young: SONGS FROM THE ROAD – OCTOBER 20, 21, & 23 – 25 AT 7PM

The performance on Oct 25 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young, original star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, is back at 54 Below with his NYC band for a brand-new show. From JLY originals to foreign-language hits found on travels throughout the world to the standards from Jersey Boys and beyond that follow him wherever he goes, JLY shares the best of what he's singing now.

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young is best known as the original star of Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the Warner Bros. film adaptation, directed by Clint Eastwood. As a concert artist, Young has thrilled audiences across the country and the world with what The New York Times calls “a disciplined one-in-a-million tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.” Young's debut album, My Turn…, featuring his emotional interpretations of the greatest R&B hits of the golden-era, is a five-star-rated Amazon best-seller.

Young has sung at the White House, the U.S. Congress, and to sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Bowl; Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Wolf Trap, Lincoln Center, New York's Cafe Carlyle, 54 Below, Feinstein's in Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Los Angeles; the Pasadena, New York and Cincinnati Pops; New Year's Eve in Times Square, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Radio City Music Hall, and more. www.johnlloydyoung.com

$91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $151.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOU'RE LIKE, REALLY PRETTY: BROADWAY'S BEST MAKEOVERS, GLOW-UPS AND TRANSFORMATIONS – OCTOBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Everyone loves a makeover montage in a 2000s romcom, but what about the dramatic changes your favorite Broadway characters make during their musical moments? Think “Popular” from Wicked, “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story, and “Take it Like a Man” from Legally Blonde. Join MANDEKAT Productions for You're Like, Really Pretty: Broadway's Best Makeovers, Glow-ups, and Transformations. It will be a night of change, growth, and fun!

Produced by Katy Manderfeld. Music direction by Joseph Thor.

Featuring Rachel Alvarez-Robinson, Ella Beiser, Ella Benward, Amelia Diaz, Cydney Gleckner, Jake Goodman, Ellie Karp, Jalen Kirkman, Katy Manderfeld, Michael Mariniello, Leah Mossman, Alanna Rishaan Porter, Luke Preute, Lav Raman, Kathleen Rembish, Michael Rick, Jeron Robinson, Brandon Rundquist, and Mica Swingholm.

Also joined by Jake Goodman on piano, Neil McNulty on drums, and Joseph Thor on bass. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS BY Kailey Marshall – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Coming off a smash, sold out NYC debut, you're invited to a special one-night-only concert of the new musical, Songs For Slutty Girls by Kailey Marshall.

Songs for Slutty Girls is an interactive diary entry that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Head, Heart, Hips & Gut. At the start of the New Year, our protagonist hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking org*sms and flirting with f*ck boys? This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. Songs For Slutty Girls is about finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage and Katherine Winter. Co-produced by Second Set. Music direction by Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Moulin Rouge!). Featuring Tatianna Córdoba, Deanna Giulietti, Sandra Okuboyejo, and Cristina Rae.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jenn Colella – OCTOBER 22 AT 7PM

Jenn Colella (Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS) returns to 54 Below for a one-of-a-kind evening of songs, stories, and absolutely no set list.

Joined by her longtime musical director Chris Ranney, the Tony Award nominee takes a trip through the music that has shaped her life and career, from Broadway songs she's sung onstage over the years to the pop songs she grew up loving, with a few unexpected favorites thrown in along the way.

But here's the catch: Jenn doesn't get to decide what she sings next. You do. Every song Jenn and Chris have prepared goes into a hat that gets passed around the room. Audience members pull the songs, and whatever comes out is what happens next. No predetermined order. No carefully constructed arc. Just Jenn, Chris, a piano, a room full of good people, and a whole lot of fun!

Come ready to laugh, maybe cry, sing along, and find out what happens when Jenn Colella gives up control of the set list and hands it over to you. $91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $151.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IF CASTING HAD NO RULES – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Everyone loves a makeover montage in a 2000s romcom, but what about the dramatic changes your favorite If Casting Had No Rules celebrates limitless storytelling in musical theatre by reimagining iconic songs through unexpected casting choices, unrestricted by age, gender, type, or traditional expectations. Audiences can expect an evening of reinvented Broadway favorites, surprising character interpretations, and fresh perspectives on beloved material. Through both humorous and heartfelt selections, the show explores what musical theatre can become when performers are allowed to step beyond the roles they are traditionally expected to play. Produced by Noah Miles and Jessica Evgenikos, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Liliana Borges, Bijou Brattston, Cordelia Cornell, Aaron Crowell, Emma Dalessio, Jessica Evgenikos, Ella Grace Francis, Allie Henzler, Jack Hine, Ciara Huckeby, Sadie Johnson, Noah Miles, Alyssa Perez, Colton Piontkowski, and Todd Turner. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PRINCESSES VS. VILLAINS PART 2 – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Return to the magic—this time with even higher stakes—at 54 Sings Princesses vs. Villains Part 2 at 54 Below. Step back into the songs of your childhood as beloved princesses and their most infamous foes face off in a dazzling night of nostalgia, drama, and mischief. Directed and produced by Samantha Bloom Yakaitis, this electrifying encore features a fresh lineup of stars ready to blur the line between hero and villain. Loyalties will be tested, perspectives will shift, and you may just find yourself rooting for the side you didn't expect!

Stage managed by Allegra Ravitz. Featuring Sara Ross Avery, Kinsey Calderone, Sophia-Bella Carrasquillo, James Cunha, Aja Jett, Katie Kucemba, Piper Loebach, Andrew Leonforte, Elle Levkovich, Bella Marie, Mika Marriott, Ainsley Martell, Marisol Medina, Maile Kai Merrick, Landon Stephens, Jenna Tiso, Swetha Vissapragada, and Samantha Bloom Yakaitis.

Also joined by Willow Wakar (Chicago national tour) on piano. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES- VOLUME 11 – OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM

DUETS: The Concert Series is back at 54 Below for the eleventh time! Conceived and produced by Megan Minutillo, the evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, pairing one Broadway singer with one Broadway hopeful.

Music direction by Abby Gorsuch. Featuring John Cardoza, Kailee Graham, Tony nominee Joe Iconis, Arielle Jacobs, Sean Jenness, Joseph Keegan, Carissa Navarra, Camila Serrano, Christina Thompson, and more stars to be announced! With Jonathan Dinklage on violin.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME III: HALLOWEEN EDITION – OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a spooky Halloween version of your favorite DUELS series! This is Volume III of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by music director and pianist Joshua Turchin, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There's “The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing” so get ready to get haunted and duel!

Featuring Fabi Aguirre, Ainsley Alrutz, Josie Axelson, Kyle Castillo, Ryan Colone, L.R. Davidson, Desmond Luis Edwards, Amelia Fei, Giselle Gutierrez, Manny Houston, Thayne Jasperson, Emma Grace Kopec, Madison Kopec, Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Emmy Liu-Wang, Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Jamie Martin Mann, Noah Marlowe, Devon Meddock, David Merino, Jenny Mollet, Madeleine Pace, Echo Deva Picone, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexa Ramos Seda, Jelani Remy, Dan Rosales, Isabella Scolaro, Kay Sibal, Ahmad K. Simmons, Christopher James Tamayo, Michael Thatcher, Violet Tinnirello, Lexis Trechak, Remi Tuckman, and Vanessa Valentin.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

BSC>NYC: CELEBRATE BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY IN NEW YORK October 19 at 6pm ET / Tickets $35

SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS BY Kailey Marshall October 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

John Lloyd Young: SONGS FROM THE ROAD October 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 11 Hrs 29 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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