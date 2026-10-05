Review: Patti LuPone Pulls Out the Stops at The 92nd Street Y, New York

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On October 1, 2026, a true LEGEND of Broadway brought down the house at the renowned venue of The 92nd Street Y, New York. Yes, folks, the one and only Patti LuPone gave the standing-room-only audience her musical memoir with Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes.

Dressed in a sharp fitted classic tuxedo with a black sequined collar and heels, the amazing Ms. LuPone began the night with “A Song For You.” LuPone, ever the veteran Broadway professional, proceeded to relay to the audience how through the impact of music she will impart the good, bad, love and disappointments in her life. A native New Yorker, Patti LuPone came from a traditional Italian family in Northport, Long Island. A child of the 1950s and early 1960s, LuPone lived the typical mid-century “All American” childhood of the time as she portrayed with renditions of “Come On-A My House”, “September /Summertime” and “Teen Angel,” which told the tale of of school complete with crushes on the teen idols of the day, Tommy Kirk and Troy Donahue.

Growing up along with the rebellious strains of rock and roll music, LuPone steered through a time of paranoia from atomic threats in the late 1950’s as well as the subsequent revolts that ensued as the 1960s unfurled in the U.S. Explaining that she was a true “flower power” hippie at this time, Patti LuPone lived the life of a young “freedom loving” woman who learned of life - including having her heart broken. Yet her determination to break out from the crowd with her talent still burned from deep within as LuPone expressed through her famous interpretation of “Some People” (Gypsy) and “Alfie” (Alfie).

As the 1970s began, Patti LuPone’s career truly began. After Julliard, she joined The Acting Academy in 1972 and now those famed productions in musical theater started coming in.

As the intermission came to an end, theatergoers went wild with thunderous applause as Lupone reemerged onstage, clad in a silver sequined gown with matching cape and heels. Now the Broadway icon took center stage to tell us about her magnificent career through its music. “Lights On Broadway” spoke of the fear of not making it in NYC that segued into a most magical “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” (Evita). The famed Andrew Lloyd Webber / Tim Rice rock concert which made its Broadway debut after wowing London’s West End created a generation who not only knew the words to every song but whose core was affected by that tremendous performance. Patti LuPone won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for Evita and garnered worldwide fame. Tonight’s rendition brought this reviewer right back to that theater in 1979, watching the effervescent LuPone as the determined Eva Peron. If I could have closed my eyes, I could see her in the flowing white gown with the tightly pulled back blond hair on the balcony in Buenos Aires singing to her beloved people. Mesmerizing! Absolutely phenomenal is the only way to express the power and emotion behind the voice. The vocal power of Ms. LuPone hasn’t changed after all these years! Still a magnificent powerhouse! Patti LuPone had most of the audience on their feet applauding and yelling for an encore performance of the famed song from the talented performer. What an extraordinary moment to be there! Bravo! Bravo!

Onward with “Ladies Who Lunch” (Company) and of course the legendary Cole Porter’s main title song of “Anything Goes ” whose 1987 revival Patti LuPone brought back onto the musical map of the 20th Century.

She spoke of the devastating loss of many friends from AIDS during the 80s and later it morphed into the isolation and fear of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Here, time was the only virtue to be had as we all hid like mice in our homes “washing our hands and our groceries.” An outstanding rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” gave chills down the spine as song once again brought the memory alive. A final nod to the touchstones of the past as she moved ahead to the future brought down the house with an encore performance of “Those Were The Days” and “Forever Young.”

Patti LuPone, the icon, the legend, the Tony Award-winning Broadway star still mesmerizes us with her voice. Whether it is belting her signature song from Evita, frothy Cole Porter hits or the seriousness of “The Man That Got Away” - the torch song made famous by the legendary songstress Judy Garland in A Star is Born, Patti LuPone is pure exceptional talent. She holds viewers securely in the palm of her hand with song and we in turn shower adoration on this most unique phenomenon that is Patti LuPone. Long may she reign! This reviewer has not enjoyed a concert so much in quite awhile. A long needed injection of nostalgic musical talent that still pulls at the old heart strings - Thank you Patti LuPone! Pure Magic in Song.

Photo credit: Richard Termine

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes featured the singular talent that is Patti LuPone, along with her Musical Director / Pianist - Joseph Thalken and Brad Philips on strings.

Follow Patti LuPone's tour dates here.

Find more great shows to see on the 92NY website here

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