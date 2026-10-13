Adam Blotner & Friends to Present THE JEWISH YEAR: GREATEST HITS at 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Adam Blotner & Friends in The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. In this one-night-only New York City premiere, on a journey from Rosh Hashanah to Shavuot— one catchy hook at a time. Blending pop music, Broadway flair, and stand-up-style storytelling, the show is packed with big laughs and huge singalong moments— all grounded in a deep (and very funny) love of being Jewish.

Blotner takes the stage with a full band led by music director and pianist Kevin Story, featuring Jenny Pinzari and Joelle Lurie on backing vocals, Matt Tobin on synthesizer, Danny Weller on bass, Justin Rothberg on electric guitar, and Ronen Itzik on drums. Special guest appearances include vocalist Chesney Polis and Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist Gary Schreiner, along with other surprise guests. Together, they bring the album's eclectic musical world to life, from pop anthems and funk grooves to soaring theatrical finales.

MORE ABOUT ADAM BLOTNER

Adam Blotner is a singer-songwriter, composer, producer, and Jewish music leader based in Connecticut. His commercial work includes music and vocals for Google, Kellogg's, Fiverr, and Crunch Fitness. He serves as Cantorial Soloist at Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford and is the creator of Shore Chadash, a music-led community gathering on the Connecticut Shoreline. His album The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits, released in July 2026, brings his love of Jewish community and musical comedy together in a collection of songs inspired by the holiday calendar.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 08 Hrs 57 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming