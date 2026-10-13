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Adam Blotner & Friends to Present THE JEWISH YEAR: GREATEST HITS at 54 Below

The performance will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

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Featured Topic 54 Below More Coverage Adam Blotner & Friends to Present THE JEWISH YEAR: GREATEST HITS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Adam Blotner & Friends in The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. In this one-night-only New York City premiere, on a journey from Rosh Hashanah to Shavuot— one catchy hook at a time. Blending pop music, Broadway flair, and stand-up-style storytelling, the show is packed with big laughs and huge singalong moments— all grounded in a deep (and very funny) love of being Jewish.

Blotner takes the stage with a full band led by music director and pianist Kevin Story, featuring Jenny Pinzari and Joelle Lurie on backing vocals, Matt Tobin on synthesizer, Danny Weller on bass, Justin Rothberg on electric guitar, and Ronen Itzik on drums. Special guest appearances include vocalist Chesney Polis and Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist Gary Schreiner, along with other surprise guests. Together, they bring the album's eclectic musical world to life, from pop anthems and funk grooves to soaring theatrical finales.

MORE ABOUT ADAM BLOTNER

Adam Blotner is a singer-songwriter, composer, producer, and Jewish music leader based in Connecticut. His commercial work includes music and vocals for Google, Kellogg's, Fiverr, and Crunch Fitness. He serves as Cantorial Soloist at Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford and is the creator of Shore Chadash, a music-led community gathering on the Connecticut Shoreline. His album The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits, released in July 2026, brings his love of Jewish community and musical comedy together in a collection of songs inspired by the holiday calendar.

 

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