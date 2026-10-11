Review: Broadway Baby Andrea McArdle Struts Her Stuff at Beechman Residency

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Last night, Broadway’s Andrea McArdle held court at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, downstairs at the West Bank Café, in the heart of New York City and Hell’s Kitchen.

This “jewel box” of a venue and this location are now iconic, as is the star that was on the stage last night. Making her entrance in a lovely red dress and a glorious head of red hair, I couldn’t help but think of Rita Hayworth.

At one point, Andrea shares with the sold-out house (and the livestream viewers) that she will be 63 in a matter of days, is a mother and twice a grandmother. It does take your breath away.

Having a “residency” at the theatre, along with other notable stars, was the brainchild of owners Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora and they participate throughout the evening, turning the engagement into family and showbiz fun. McArdle, her Musical Director, Steve Marzullo, and “the fellas” are all on hand to create a joyous atmosphere in which to play.

As for Andrea McArdle, I must say that the voice is in pristine condition. It is also one of those “iconic” voices that scream Broadway and bring back a flood of memories. Eda and I had seen her before, but never like this and never so game to entertain and interact with the audience. She doesn’t just read the room, she owns it.

Andrea sets a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, friendly feelings and shares plenty of her storied life, good and not so good, but always with lessons learned.

Apparently, every month, it’s different and, last night, Michael D’ worked the room with two buckets: STORIES & SONGS. An audience member could choose between the two and we’re off to the races.

Last night, along with many notables in the house, were Producer Michael Alden (lead producer of the upcoming 50th Anniversary Production of ANNIE), her brother Michael McArdle, Felicia Finley, Sasha Charnin Morrison (daughter of Martin Charnin) with her husband, William, and her longtime friend Director/Producer Richard Jay-Alexander who has worked with her on multiple occasions ,especially on Les Misérables where her daughter also played Young Cosette during the run. As luck would have it, someone pulled out “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Misérables and we could all see how moved Richard got. What I had never seen before, is that he threw his shoe to her at the end of the song, which I didn’t know was “high praise.” The two bantered a bit and it was so beautiful. He got his shoe back only to throw it back again after a medley of The Theme from ICE CASTLES paired with “The Way We Were” both by Marvin Hamlisch.

The evening was full of surprises, including being presented a framed piece of ANNIE history from Sasha Charnin Morrison and her husband. It hung in her Dad’s office forever. Also, a beautiful pairing with a girl named Joanna Pacitti, who you might remember, was unceremoniously let go from the 20th Anniversary Production of ANNIE when the search was a contest, conducted by MACY’S. She was only 12 and had played the role in a National Tour, where she did 106 performances. Andrea generously gave her the stage, where she performed a thrilling “Hold On” from THE SECRET GARDEN. The mother in Andrea shone brightly here and everyone was moved, especially when they divided up the song “Maybe” together. It was the kind of night where you just had to be there. I can only strongly recommend you come to the residencies at the Laurie Beechman Theatre and have dinner before, either upstairs or downstairs. The food is excellent and everyone needs a night out.

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