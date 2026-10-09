Review: OPERA’S BRANDIE INEZ SUTTON DOES A SOLO SHOWSTOPPER OF AN OPENER FOR 54 BELOW at 54

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There are voices and there are voices and, then, there is a woman named Brandie Inez Sutton. She made her solo debut at 54 Below last night and it just couldn’t have been closer to perfection. Eda and I had never heard of her, but we sure know who she is now and from here on out, you can find us following to wherever she performs. Entering in a stunning red dress, she hits the stage and then proceeds to deliver thrill after thrill with a voice that just does not stop.

The instrument is trained and powerful, but, also, exhibits all the subtlety and nuance you can only dream of in a rich musical program like the one she delivered. Arias, pop songs, religious staples, Broadway, film, just all of it. Masterful at every turn. Add her beauty, warm personality and unique stories leading us in and out of the music, and you have a beautiful 80 minutes of a soul satisfying evening.

It would appear that when Director Richard Jay-Alexander sets his sights on talent, he dives right into the soul of who he is working with. The two had met when she performed her first Bess in PORGY AND BESS with the South Florida Symphony, and Richard helmed the production. Add Musical Director Joseph Joubert and these two creatives seem to have no boundaries as to what can be accomplished in a musical evening. They have worked together many times and continue to find new and original ways to illuminate the way for artists and the music they can make. It’s, actually, a special kind of magic. Add stellar musicians like Lonnie Christian on drums and Parker McAllister on acoustic and electronic bass and versatility of sounds are limitless.

The arrangements, by Joubert, each and every one, are perfection. I usually don’t divulge content of the material performed, but I must mention her performance and spin on THE LITTLE MERMAID’s “Part of Your World.” The soprano and her director engaged Miami’s David Sexton to write a specialty lyric (which Sexton seems expert at) which turned the song into a real “I Want” number to the delight of the packed house. Inspired by what Miss Sutton wanted to say about her “Opera Life” it was, once again, perfect.

A little research led me to Brandie’s accomplished career and singing around the world including, right here, in New York City, at the legendary Metropolitan Opera. But, on this particular evening, the songbird escaped from the cage and owned all of our hearts and souls. You must go see and hear her. She is truly remarkable and has a 2nd show on Sunday night at 54 Below. Because I get the opportunity to roam and mingle before and after the show, last night , it fwas a joy to see and meet Miss Sutton’s mother and son.