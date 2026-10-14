Behind the Scenes at the 37th Annual CABARET CONVENTION: Day One at JALC's Rose Hall

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In 2008, Eda and I booked a themed cruise, “Sail with Cabaret Performers,” hosted by Donald F. Smith, founder of the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Since photography had long been a hobby of mine, I brought my camera along to capture the sights along the way, including Barcelona’s magnificent architecture. I also found myself taking plenty of candid shots of the performers as they relaxed and mingled during our days at sea.

When I showed the photographs to Donald, he said, “These are so great, you should come to the Cabaret Convention and do this backstage.”

Backstage! The very word had always held a special fascination for me. So, without hesitation, I happily traded my seat in the audience for a place behind the scenes. What began as a suggestion on a cruise in 2008 became a passion that has continued ever since, where Eda and I got to see many favorites and be introduced to new and are exciting singers.

For me, it has always been to witness and capture “how the magic happens.” Backstage, rehearsals, sound checks, invited dress rehearsals, active hallways…all of it! Those are the real excitement for me. It probably began when my first piano teacher, Dave Roberts, who was a staff musician at CBS and NBC, invited this 13-year-old student to tag along and watch some TV musical show rehearsals in the ‘50s.

At 16, I landed a summer job at ABC delivering “teletype” messages to the executives. The job had its perks. It also gave me opportunities to sneak into rehearsals and watch the creation unfold. The ‘60s found me one night at the Copacabana, backstage, with my musical hero Buddy Greco. During the summers and college vacations, I worked as a pianist in the Borscht Belt, located in the Catskills, where my living quarter was a small room tucked away backstage. Touring entertainers often asked to use my modest space as a place to change before their performances. After all, these hotels had nothing resembling the dressing rooms we associate with show business today.

For the young me, the excitement was dizzying. I found myself chatting with some of the biggest stars of the day as they dressed and prepared to take the stage. Those backstage encounters were unforgettable— Billy Eckstine once even borrowed my tie and Jackie Mason would ask me what jokes the comic who appeared the previous night had told!

Today, and many cameras later, I’m delighted, and proud, to share with you a glimpse of the magic unfolding behind the scenes at this year’s 37th New York Cabaret Convention.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 11 Hrs 07 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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