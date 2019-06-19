John Cullum to Make Solo Cabaret Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in September

Two-time Tony Award winner and member of the Theater Hall of Fame, John Cullum, celebrates his 57th year as a Broadway star with his first ever one man show, "An Accidental Star," at Feinstein's/54 Below this September 2-7 at 7PM. There is a $50 - $90 cover charge, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium seating is available for $95 - $145. Tickets will go on sale to Club 54 members on Monday, June 24 at 12PM, followed by a public sale on Thursday, June 27 at 12PM.For reservations and information, visit www.54below.com/events/john-cullum.

John Cullum will share anecdotes and sings songs from his remarkable Broadway history starring in Camelot, On The Twentieth Century, Shenendoah, The Scottsboro Boys, and Urinetown. Expect stories about his friends Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Goulet, and Julie Andrews. At 89, John continues to be an active presence on television, film, and theater. This is a rare opportunity to hear one of the few remaining actors from the Golden Era of American Theater tell funny, touching, and fascinating stories he witnessed first-hand. This evening with one of Broadway's iconic leading men is sure to be a once in a lifetime show not to be missed.

The evening will include music direction by Georgia Stitt and direction by David Thompson.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5 - $105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





