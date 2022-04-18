Joey Contreras, Countess Luann de Lesseps & More at Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

JOEY CONTRERAS: IN THE WORKS, WITH SPECIAL GUESTS, WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BEN FANKHAUSER, DIANA HUEY, & MORE! - APRIL 18 AT 9:30 PM

Joey Contreras has some stuff in the works and he's ready to share it all on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Joined by an incredible lineup of friends and special guests, come be introduced to the latest musical worlds created by this award winning songwriter. From the New York love stories heard in his popular new show, In Pieces, the heartfelt yet haunting meditation on grief and identity in Forget Me Not (with Kate Thomas), and the fiery hot pulse of Heartbreakers in Hell (with Benjamin Halstead), Joey Contreras is proving now, more than ever, why he is considered a "Broadway-Pop crossover extraordinaire."

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Jacob Dickey, Sean Doherty, Ben Fankhauser , Cailen Fu, Keri René Fuller, Mia Gerachis, Deon'te Goodman, Brad Greer, Max Heitmann, Diana Huey, Leslie Hiatt, Oyoyo Joi, Nick Martinez, Denise Neumerkel, Henry Platt, and Noah Virgile.

Co-produced by Joey Contreras and Zachary Hausman.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUANN DE LESSEPS: COUNTESS CABARET - APRIL 19, 22-23, & 30 AT 7:00 PM

Everyone's favorite Countess is back in Broadway's Living Room! Countess Luann de Lesseps, cabaret sensation and star of "The Real Housewives of New York," returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after playing to sold-out crowds with her recent holiday show, A Very Countess Christmas.

Helmed by acclaimed director Richard Jay-Alexander, known for his work with musical legends Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and more, and featuring the legendary Brian Nash as her musical director/arranger, Luann has plenty of surprises - musical and otherwise - up her long satin sleeve. In addition to her original dance floor chart-toppers, including "Money Can't Buy You Class" and "Feelin' Jovani," Luann will share behind-the-scenes details and memories from her 13 years of reality TV that #RHONY fans won't want to miss. Get ready for a stylish and unforgettable night with one of television's most popular personalities!

$130 cover charge. $185-$190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DE-LOVELY: AN EVENING OF COLE PORTER WITH ELIZABETH DOYLE AND DAVID EDELFELT - APRIL 19 AT 9:30 PM

"As Cole's cousins, we've heard countless performers present his intricate rhymes and story-telling tunes...this show was among the best we've ever heard." - Maryalice Kubesch Williams and Polly Kubesch Dobbs

Elizabeth Doyle and David Edelfelt make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut with De-Lovely: An Evening of Cole Porter. With songs ranging from the playful ("Friendship") to poignant ("True Love"), to comedic ("Unlucky at Gambling"), these two singers/pianists take audiences on an hour-long journey through Cole's life, from his small town Indiana beginning to Paris, Broadway, and Hollywood. De-Lovely, which Doyle and Edelfelt created and have performed in Paris, Chicago, and most recently at the 2021 Annual Cole Porter Festival, includes both vocal solos and duets and showcases the duo's versatility as they take turns at the piano, playing for each other and themselves. If you are a devotee of the Great American Songbook, and one of its most beloved composers, you won't want to miss this unique cabaret tribute to Cole Porter!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

KATIE HARMAN IN BRING MY CROWN!: MISS AMERICA SINGS BROADWAY, FEAT. CHRISTINE EGGERT - APRIL 20 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Katie Harman, Miss America 2002 with a prominent career in opera, musical theater and television, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway. A nostalgic nod to crown jewels of the Broadway cannon interwoven with rarely-shared insight about her fascinating year as Miss America and life beyond the crown. Featuring beloved tunes from across decades that encapsulate serving as "America's Ideal" in the wake of 9/11. Special guests include Jimmie Herrod (recent "America's Got Talent" superstar) and Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini, as well as unforgettable duets with Miss America 1998 and Broadway veteran Kate Shindle. Other songs include classics from Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Kismet, Evening Primrose, Sweet Charity, Sunday in the Park with George, plus the premiere of a new song by rock superstar Storm Large. As the 20th century pop culture zeitgeist Miss America Pageant turns 100 years old, Katie pokes and relishes royal life with heart and humor.

Featuring Christine Eggert

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE - THE MUSICAL, FEAT. ARIANA VALDES & MORE! - APRIL 20 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a feel-good evening featuring the songs of Love is Love is Love - The Musical! The musical by Michelle Lee (music and lyrics for Helen of Troy, A Musical) dives right into the issues at the core of the human experience and features Tony Award® nominated producer JJ Maley, BroadwayWorld Award winner Ariana Valdes, BroadwayWorld Regional Award winner Lilli Komurek, and Theater Association of New York (TANY) Award winner Ty-Gabriel Jones. The talented ensemble brings to life a diverse cast of characters that transform each performance into a heartfelt confessional.

Featuring JJ Maley, Ariana Valdes, Lilli Komurek, and Ty-Gabriel Jones.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAN HOY, FEAT. JAKE LANDAU, MICHELLE PAUKER, & MORE! - APRIL 21 AT 7:00 PM

"Hoy's performance is stunning. In almost every single scene he is in, he steals." - The Signal

Dan Hoy, star of the first national tour of the CATS revival, makes his NYC solo concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below. After a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dan is thrilled to return to the music that inspired him throughout his early career. Featuring music from Love Never Dies, Brandi Carlile, Songs for a New World, Hadestown, Adele, and more, Dan puts his expressive, versatile voice to good use as he explores a variety of genres, songwriters, and themes. Join Dan as he steps into the New York solo spotlight for the first time and learn a bit more about this exciting young artist along the way.

Featuring Bailee Endebrock, Corey Farrell, Jake Landau (Music Director and Arranger), and Michelle Pauker.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE APRIL BIRTHDAY SHOW! FAMOUS SONGS BY FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN THIS MONTH! - APRIL 22 At 9:30 PM

What do Billie Holiday, Glenn Campbell, Duke Ellington, Barbra Streisand, Roy Orbison, Ella Fitzgerald, Loretta Lynn, and Dusty Springfield all have in common? They were all born in April! This unique concert event will feature the songs made famous by these iconic Broadway, Hollywood and Recording stars who were born in the month of April. And not just them: Doris Day, Willie Nelson, Henry Mancini, Kelly Clarkson, Peter Frampton, and more were also born in April!

And if you were born in April, we're going to celebrate you, too! The April Birthday Show is where you will hear Famous Songs by Famous People Who Were Born This Month! And all in honor of your Birthday!

This is the show where great music will be performed by wildly talented Broadway and nightclub stars, handpicked by the creator, writer, director, and host of the show, NYC impresario, Scott Siegel. He has created more than 400 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing shows for Michael Feinstein. Siegel is perhaps best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

Featuring Brian Charles Rooney, Luke Hawkins, Ryan Knowles, Kelli Rabke, and more stars to be announced!

Musical directed by John Fischer

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - APRIL 24 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more.

Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Special guests include Lorna Dallas (Side by Side by Sondheim 25th Anniversary Production, London), Ramona Mallory (Anne, A Little Night Music Broadway revival), Sally Mayes (Rose, Harbour Lights Theatre's Gypsy), and Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna).

Starring John Treacy Egan, Aaron Ramey, Brian Charles Rooney, Lucia Spina, and Donna Vivino.

Music Direction by John Fischer.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

80, GIRLS, 80: CELEBRATING BARBRA STREISAND'S BIRTHDAY, FEATURING STEVEN BRINBERG & MORE! - APRIL 24 AT 9:30 PM

Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) honors the legend Barbra Streisand on this milestone with special guest stars and surprises.

Steven has played Barbra Streisand around the world for two decades. He toured with Marvin Hamlisch and his Symphony Orchestra, performed at Stephen Sondheim's birthday concert at the Library of Congress and narrated a Lincoln Center concert...as Barbra... with narration written especially for him by Terrence McNally. He has appeared on TV in "Blue Bloods" and "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and in the films Camp and Thirsty. Steven was featured in Ken Page's musical Nightlife and appeared in the Actor's Fund concert production of Funny Girl. He has released two CDs: Live in London and Simply Barbra Duets.

With special guests Ramona Mallory (A Little Night Music), Sharon Azrieli (The Metropolitan Opera), and more to be announced soon!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

KATIE HARMAN IN BRING MY CROWN!: MISS AMERICA SINGS BROADWAY - April 20 at 7:00pm / Tickets $25

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - April 24 at 7:00pm / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

