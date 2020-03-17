Joe's Pub Announces JOE'S PUB LIVE!, A Free Series of Live-Streamed and Archived Performances

Today, Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, announced Joe's Pub Live!, a free series of live-streamed and archived performances from our iconic stage in New York City. To facilitate social connection during this time of physical distancing, while supporting performing artists at every stage of their careers, Joe's Pub will share concerts with their audiences each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM Eastern.

This week's schedule of performances will feature Michelle J. Rodriguez's MICHA Música on Thursday, March 19 at 8PM, which was the 2020 offering from In Transit - the Mobile Unit and Joe's Pub's collaborative series; member of the Joe's Pub Working Group Class of 2018 Tori Scott's Tori Scott is Pickled on Friday, March 20 at 8PM; and member of the Joe's Pub Working Group Class of 2019 Migguel Anggelo's LatinXOXO on Saturday, March 21 at 8PM.

Joe's Pub LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES!

MICHA MÚSICA IN TRANSIT

Thursday, March 19 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

This year, MICHA has been playing her nylon-string guitar that her abuelo gave to her father, inhaling new rhythms, learning favorite boleros and rancheras, and writing new tunes. In this intimate concert, she is mining deep into Latin American rhythms, memory and language. Joining her are Miriam Elhajli (guitar, vocals) and Reza Salazar (percussion).

MICHA is the project of vocalist, songwriter, musical theater composer and actor Michelle J. Rodriguez. With a voice that is "clear and compelling" and a sound that features "flourishes of bolero, bossa nova and even jazz" (Chicago Tribune), MICHA has captivated audiences at Joe's Pub (NYC), the Hideout (Chicago), and Steppenwolf (Chicago) with her stunning vulnerability onstage. MICHA was a finalist for NPR's 2018 Tiny Desk Contest with her song "Nena Nena Nena".



Part of the Mobile Unit and Joe's Pub's collaborative series, In Transit, MICHA Música toured to NYC Park sites, correctional facilities, and community venues, ending with a show at Joe's Pub.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 28, 2020

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you enjoy this performance and are able to, please consider donating to this artist. Her Venmo handle is Michelle-Rodriguez-42.

Likewise, MICHA has recently released a single. It is available at https://micha2.bandcamp.com/releases. Also, Miriam Elhajli's new album, scheduled for release on May 1, can be preordered at https://miriamelhajli.bandcamp.com/album/observations-2.

Like all Joe's Pub shows all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.

Joe's Pub LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES!

Tori Scott IS PICKLED

Friday, March 20 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Known for her cabaret shows that take true stories from her life and turn them into musical celebrations, Tori Scott returns to Joe's Pub and is staying on brand with her new show Tori Scott IS PICKLED! With music ranging in genre's from Judy Garland to Queen, Tori will take you a shameless, drunk musical journey celebrating her poor life choices and love of vodka.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on March 12, 2019

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you enjoy this performance and are able to, please consider donating to these artists. Their roles in the production and Venmo handles are:

Tori Scott: @Tori-Scott-2

Jesse Kissel, Music Director: @Jesse-Kissel

Dan Weiner, Drums: @Daniel-Weiner-6

Lloyd Kikoler, Bass: @Lloyd-Kikoler

Joe's Pub LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES!

Migguel Anggelo: LATINXOXO

Saturday, March 21 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Migguel Anggelo is back at Joe's Pub shattering the boundaries of gender in a striptease of "Latin Lover" clichés perpetuated by his family's expectations. In an outrageously queer concert experience, Migguel moves through iconic pop hits, original compositions, and the Spanish boleros of his youth, reminding us that our greatest love is right there in the mirror.

With musical direction by Jaime Lozano and a new book by J. Julian Christopher, LatinXoxo is conceived by Migguel Anggelo and directed and developed by Sr?'a Vasiljević.

Abrazos y besos! Xoxo

Arrangements: Jaime Lozano

Costumes: Ryan Park

Piano and Guitar: Jaime Lozano

Guitar: Alberto Jiménez

Guitar and Bass: Victor Murillo

Percussion: Joel Mateo

Recorded live at Joe's Pub in November, 2019

