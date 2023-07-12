Jeremy Jordan Rock Band AGE OF MADNESS Will Play City Winery NYC July 17th

Jeremy Jordan has been spreading his wings, of late - his artistic wings, that is. After conquering Broadway in shows like Newsies and Bonnie and Clyde, television with a breakout role in Supergirl, and film with the beloved indie The Last Five Years (to say nothing of a healthy career in cabaret and concert), the Texas native decided to live out his lifelong dream of being a rock and roll singer.

In 2022 Jeremy and close friends Mikael, Sarah Charness, and Matt Graff formed AGE OF MADNESS, a true-blue rock band, and they started playing out, testing the waters, gauging the response from the fans, and discovering that the response was exactly that for which any new musical group could wish: they loved them. Social media posts were made, songs recorded, and YouTube videos were uploaded. Before too long, AGE OF MADNESS was making its New York City debut at Sony Hall (read the Broadway World review HERE), and the fans showed up, many of them with AGE OF MADNESS favorites committed to memory, cheering when their personal choice came up for performance, and singing along with the band. It was an auspicious coming out party for the new venture.

Jeremy Jordan was a rock star.

Now AGE OF MADNESS has an album.

Just last month AGE OF MADNESS released their first EP of original compositions and one Beatles cover "Come Together" (read the Broadway World review HERE), and when a singer or group releases new music, the best way for them to get the music out there is to play out. So AGE OF MADNESS has gone on tour around the neighboring States and part of that tour will bring them right here into New York City. AGE OF MADNESS will land at City Winery on July 17th at 8 pm, and all the devotees who were at Sony Hall (and those who may have missed the sold-out performance) will have another chance to see Jeremy, Mikael, and Sarah in action. This has been a true act of passion for Jordan, which shows in the quality of the work the band has been putting out. AGE OF MADNESS is an authentically viable rock and roll band to be enjoyed for its rock and roll vibe. Hopefully there will be more tours like the Mercy album release tour because, with Jordan going back to Little Shop Of Horrors Off-Broadway later this month, the New York, Philadelphia, and Boston dates might be the best bets to see the band live and in person... for the moment. But it's looking more and more like AGE OF MADNESS is here to stay.

AGE OF MADNESS will play City Winery NYC on July 17th at 8 pm. Tickets HERE.

They will hit Philadelphia City Winery at 7:30 pm on July 18th. Tickets HERE.

They will close this tour in Boston on July 21st at City Winery at 8 pm. Tickets HERE.

Hear the AGE OF MADNESS album Mercy on Spotify HERE.

THIS is the AGE OF MADNESS Linktree.