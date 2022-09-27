Review: JEREMY JORDAN AND AGE OF MADNESS Play Awesome Debut Rock Concert at Sony Hall

Jeremy Jordan hasn't done it all yet, but it looks like he won't rest until he does. After achieving such feats as landing the role of Jamie in the film THE LAST FIVE YEARS, creating a character in the enormous hit TV show SUPERGIRL, introducing the iconic Iconis song "Broadway Here I Come" on cult series SMASH, and landing legions of fans with Broadway roles in BONNIE AND CLYDE and NEWSIES, Jeremy's most recent outings have been off-Broadway in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and on the stages of the cabaret and concert industry. Indeed, prior to the pandemic, Jeremy played 54 Below with his highly personal musical cabaret CARRY ON, which was, later, turned into a highly respected film. On any kind of ongoing basis, it could be anybody's guess what artistic undertaking Jeremy would, next, attempt, and whether or not he would succeed at it: the law of averages says that he will succeed.

Well, Jeremy Jordan has picked rock and roll star for his next laurel - and given what he and his band AGE OF MADNESS presented at Sony Hall on Sunday night, success is in the cards.

AGE OF MADNESS landed onstage just after eight pm on Sunday, after a kickass set by opening act OXFLOYD, and Jordan and the band members proved, in short order, that they are talented musicians, accomplished songwriters, and a proper rock band. Age of Madness is not a cover band (and we all love cover bands - they are great, wonderful, and vastly important in the music world), as was jovially laid out by Jordan, discussing the process through which the band was created, how he and writing partner Mikael collaborated on various compositions, what the inspiration was for certain numbers (some surprises lay in those discussions) and what the experience was like that brought them all to this pivotal moment - their first-ever live show. And this was a good rock concert, an excellent first outing that should start Jordan on the road to a degree of success that is a foregone conclusion. It might be difficult to shake off a musical theater reputation and be taken seriously as a rocker, but Jeremy Jordan should be taken seriously because seeing him in action as a rock and roll performer is like watching a fish be put back into water. All the elements are there - the voice, the stage presence, the storytelling, the musicality and the musicianship. He is also an excellent band leader, taking care to listen to, support, and blend with his colleagues on the stage, each of whom has ample opportunity to shine in both individual and ensemble capacities. Every aspect of the Age Of Madness concert landed in the right light.

Musically, the program benefited from being authentic rock music, but also from not being what one would label REALLY hard rock, allowing Jordan's fans from the Broadway to enjoy this new side of his artistry. Make no mistake, Age Of Madness does not soft-pedal their sound, a new one that blends elements from throughout the history of rock and roll, as well as that which they, as composers, lyricists, and musicians, bring to the table - but it also isn't a sound that will alienate those who are less prone to go to a rock concert, as opposed to a cabaret show. This is music that can be enjoyed by all of Jeremy's fans. With solid beats, impressively tuneful melodic lines, and thoughtful poetry in song structure, the music was highly listen-able, although (as is the case with many a rock concert) sometimes the lyrics got buried under the amplification of the electronic instruments. It's something that the band and the technicians can, better, learn to balance as Age Of Madness moves forward with their trajectory - and they should, too, because they're really good. Some of their music had been, previously, released online and the fans were ready for it, some already with lyrics memorized, and others ready to scream enthusiastically when it was clear that their personal favorite was the next song up. Particular standouts for the rock and roll fan inside of this writer were the driving, haunting "Hallowed" and the lush, visceral "Hardinge Garden," which is destined to be one of the band's biggest hits. The moment it becomes available on any digital platform, grab it, listen up, and get lost in it. But, honestly, there really wasn't a single song that raised any question within as to why it was put into the set - that's pretty rare for a new band playing a set of original compositions. Mikael and Jordan know what they are doing, as songwriters, and that's the foundation upon which the band is built because even a good band cannot make a bad song good. No bad songs here, and definitely no bad performances - the people on the stage, whether holding an instrument or using the one inside their throat, were exciting to watch and pleasurable to hear, even though some of the more, shall we say, seasoned members of the audience on the floor knew to protect their ears with earplugs (this hearing-impaired author went hearing aids-less and heard everything very well, thanks to the Sony Hall sound system).

This was a great bow for Jeremy Jordan and Age Of Madness and it shines a light on what has every possibility of being a longterm gig for the new rockers on the scene. One can't help but wonder how Mr. Jordan will balance out his film and television work, his Broadway career, his focus on cabaret and concert, and his burgeoning status as a rock and roller, but one thing is clear: it would serve nobody for this to be a dream not fully realized, for this to be one of those occasions when, years from now, Jeremy Jordan fans tell the tale of the time they were at his one-and-only appearance as a rock singer. That kind of thing has happened before but let everyone put some energy into hoping that it doesn't happen this time. Age Of Madness has something special and they should be invested in, nurtured, supported and enjoyed.

Welcome, Jeremy Jordan, Rock Star.

The Age of Madness Personnel List:

Jeremy Jordan - Vocals and Guitar

Mikael - Guitar

Matt Graff - Drums

Sarah Charness - Violin

Lee Moretti - Bass

Brody Grant - Background vocalist

Abby Goldfarb - Background vocalist

Find other great shows to see on the Sony Hall website HERE.

Visit the Jeremy Jordan website HERE.

OXFLOYD

Age Of Madness

Special Guest Keyboardist Benjamin Rauhala

Photos by Stephen Mosher.

Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.