Jennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

54 SINGS TIKTOK, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO, MIA CHERISE HALL, & MORE! - MARCH 27 AT 7:00 PM

STOP SCROLLING!!! Let's be honest, you've been on TikTok way too long. Time to put your phone down, get off the couch, and come experience the music of your favorite app live. 54 Below is presenting Your For You Page- live in concert! Be prepared to sing and dance along to your favorite bops - we're talking the most viral sounds, #TheatreTok, 2020 nostalgia, and more. Just like your For You Page, the possibilities of 54 Sings TikTok are infinite.

Produced and directed by Courtney Anne Nelson and Hallie Walker. Music direction by Canaan Harris, with arrangements by Rebecca Rand.

Featuring Cameron Mitchell Bell, Cara Rose DiPetro, Andy Donnelly, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Hannah Ellowitz, Mia Cherise Hall, Max Heitmann, Jahir L. Hipps, Eric May Liu, Ally Massey, Aidy McKeon, Courtney Anne Nelson, Jahmar Ortiz, Rebecca Rand, and Hallie Walker.

Joined by Logan Anthony on guitar, Alex Crossland on drums, and Canaan Harris on keys.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIKINI BOTTOM: A CELEBRATION OF THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS UNIVERSE - MARCH 27 AT 9:30 PM

This event is being streamed online. To purchase tickets for the in-person event, click here.

Come join us as 54 goes below the sea to the iconic town of Bikini Bottom to visit famous sea creatures such as Spongebob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, and more! The highly anticipated sequel of The Swamp: A Celebration Of The Shrek Movies and Musical will bring you songs from the Spongebob Squarepants TV show, movies, and musical. Come hear favorites such as "Goofy Goober Rock," "The Best Day Ever," "(Just a) Simple Sponge," and more! Come dance like jellyfish and celebrate everyone's favorite sponge who lives in a pineapple.

Featuring Erin Engleman, Luke Ferrari, Gabriella Gonzalez, Max Heitmann, Fernell Hogan, Nikki Kimbrell, Mateo Lizcano, Andrew Maroney, Trevor Neal, Mason Olshavsky, Sam Primack, Chloe Rice, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Natasha Roland, Piper Watkins, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Erin Engleman and Cara Weglarz. Music direction by James Stryska.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SAMPLE PLATTER: SONGS FROM THE HEARTY MEAL THEATER COMPANY BY RJ CHRISTIAN AND CAMERON REESE, FEAT. JJ NIEMANN, MAJOR ATTAWAY, & MORE! - MARCH 28 AT 7:00 PM

RJ Christian (Ratatouille, For You, Paige) and Cameron Reese are proud to serve their gooberish and heartfelt flight of songs to 54 Below! Produced by their company The Hearty Meal and Zeynep Akca, The Sample Platter is an evening of the young writers' five current musical projects including the viral Morbius parody musical. Featuring guest performers from Broadway, TikTok, and more, The Sample Platter will restore your faith in musical theatre (or die trying). Don't miss the 54 Below debut of the writers who write faster than Sondheim!

Featuring Major Attaway, Cayleigh Capaldi, RJ Christian, Anika Deshpande, Samy Figaredo, Eli Gonzalez, Danny Marin, Ace McCarthy, Erin McMillen, JJ Niemann, Cameron Reese, Morgan Reilly, Heath Saunders, Kaila Wooten,

and Alyssa Wray.

Music direction by Adam Dorfman.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIAMOND ESSENCE WHITE: DIAMOND UNDER PRESSURE (WHY NOT ME?), FEAT. PHOENIX BEST & MORE! - MARCH 28 AT 9:30 PM

Diamond Essence White, from Broadway's The Lion King and Dear Evan Hansen, makes her 54 Below solo debut in Diamond Under Pressure (Why Not Me?). Paying homage to musical artists and genres that have influenced her vocally and the shows that have built her career, Diamond performs the songs that have spoken to her most as a singer and as a musical theatre artist. She will revisit songs from her Dear Evan Hansen days, songs from musical giants like Whitney Houston and The Clark Sisters, and songs from other musicals that she performed in prior to making her Broadway debut. Diamond is often more comfortable playing a character on stage or singing background behind artists, but she challenges herself by stepping to the front while inspiring and empowering others to do the same through the story of her journey. Conducted and co-arranged by the award-winning maestro Damien Sneed.

Featuring Isaiah Bailey, Phoenix Best, Darian Sanders, Tarrence J Taylor, and Milton Vann.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY AT FULLERTON'S MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2023 - MARCH 29 AT 7:00 PM

California State University at Fullerton is proud to introduce the Musical Theatre Class of 2023 in an evening of song and celebration at 54 Below! Directed by Professors Josh Grisetti and Marty Austin Lamar, Showcase'd features fourteen musical theatre dreamers ready to take on the world! Featuring songs from across the musical theatre canon and beyond, Showcase'd will dazzle you with the talents of the West Coast's premiere Musical Theatre BFA program, CSUF!

Join us to celebrate K. Zedric Acruz, Leyna Camacho, Audrey Lyn Crabano, Emmy Girouard, Wyatt Hatfield, Chris Ho, Maegan Hood, Kelly Kudlik, Evan Martorana, Braxton McGrath, Kainoa Miller, Sydne Piatek, Naya Ramsey-Clark, and Alex Riley!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OUR TIME: CELEBRATING "HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS" GONE PRO WITH DOS PUEBLOS - MARCH 29 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

These Dos Pueblos High School theater geeks are all grown up and taking over the Big Apple! Join us for Our Time: Celebrating "High School Theater Kids" Gone Pro, to honor Clark Sayre, beloved high school theater teacher, and Broadway veteran. Get ready to hear some songs from our favorite high school productions like West Side Story, In the Heights, Disney's Mary Poppins, and Pippin, as well as some tunes we learned after graduating and going off to our various theater programs across the country!

Featuring Luana Psaros, Sofia Ross, Erika Mireya Cruz, Riva Brody, Nolan Montgomery, and Matthew Kleeberg.

Music direction by Fernanda Douglas (DPHS Class of 2012), hosted by Ryan Lea (DPHS Class of 2015), and produced by Luana Psaros (DPHS Class of 2015).

Join us at 54 Below for an evening of reminiscing and giving thanks to the man that got us all started, as we celebrate these theater geeks who are still geeking, but now, professionally.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HANNAH REIMANN SINGS JONI MITCHELL'S BLUE - MARCH 30 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Joni Mitchell will not appear at this performance.

Back by popular demand! Celebrating the iconic Joni Mitchell and her album Blue, Hannah Reimann (vocals, piano & dulcimer) and guitarist Michele Temple first played this renowned album in its entirety in 2012 with their colleagues at The Bitter End where Mitchell played in the 1960s. Since that time, they have performed over 40 songs from Mitchell's catalogue from seven albums and continue to add more songs to their repertoire with each performance in venues in four US states. What sets their show apart from other Joni Mitchell cover acts are their dedication to playing an authentic concert in the same keys and arrangements as the original studio and live recordings, plus seeking out great jazz, pop and Broadway collaborators In New York City who are willing to do the same with them.

On March 30th, Blue will be bookended by hits from Mitchell's other albums including "Both Sides Now," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Help Me," and more. This is one concert no Broadway, or folk/pop music lover should miss!

Featuring Micah Burgess on electric guitar, Scott Chasolen on keyboard, Rebecca Haviland on backing vocals, Audrey Martells on backing vocals, Mark McLean on drums, Keith Paine on vocals, Michele Temple on guitar, Mike Viseglia on bass.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! GHOST GIRLS: AN UNDARK TRUE STORY, FEAT. KERI RENÉ FULLER, DEANNE STEWART, & MORE! - MARCH 30 AT 9:30 PM

Bryan Blaskie & Laurie Hochman make their 54 Below team debut with Ghost Girls: An Undark True Story, a historical adaptation they began writing at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Program.

Set between the tail-end of WWI and the late 1920s and featuring a haunting, ethereal score, Ghost Girls tells the story of the women who developed radiation sickness while working in an undark watch dial painting factory, exploring their fight through an undark, unforgiving unravelling of events long-forgotten. Inspired by the story of the real Radium Girls, Ghost Girls is a story of love and hurt, of power and pain, and of brother- and sisterhood.

Featuring Keri René Fuller, Sarah Goldstein, Jonathan Mousset, Heath Saunders, Heather Sawyer, Morgan J. Smart, and DeAnne Stewart.

Also featuring Jordan Kai Brunett, David Toshiro Crane, Matia Prescott, Ben Schrager, and Taylor Simon.

Book and Music by Bryan Blaskie.

Book and Lyrics by Laurie Hochman.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? - MARCH 31 & APRIL 1 AT 7:00 PM

The second banana never gets the song. Until tonight! This Two-Time Tony Award® Nominee has made a career as one of Broadway's go-to funny ladies. In this evening of Broadway songs, along with musical director Steve Marzullo, Simard takes the lead and sings some of her favorite show tunes.

Jennifer Simard is a two-time Tony Award®, four-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, who most recently played the role of Sarah in the Tony Award® winning Broadway revival of Company. She is also a co-host of the Broadway Podcast Network's "The Fabulous Invalid." Broadway credits include: Mean Girls (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George), Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men, and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas," "Wish You Were Dead," and "Sisters." Television credits include: "GIRLS5EVA," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

$70-$80 cover charge ($78.50-$89.50 with fees). $120-$130 premium seating ($133.50-$144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH ELISER: BAYOU TO THE BIG CITY, FEAT. JOE ICONIS & MORE! - MARCH 31 AT 9:30 PM

Seth Eliser, recently seen in Punk Rock Girl (world premiere), Godspell (PCLO), and Ring of Fire (VT Best Actor in a Musical), makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Seth Eliser: Bayou to the Big City. You'll hear songs and stories that shaped this Louisiana boy into the performer he is today, featuring music by Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki, Jim Croce, Michael Bublé, and Radiohead, as well as some original tunes. Seth is a contemporary quadruple threat - singer, actor, dancer, and multi-instrumentalist. Seth's one night only concert will combine all of his talents for what is sure to be a raucous good time!

Directed by Megumi Nakamura.

Featuring Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki, and Allie Seibold.

Joined by Ashley Baier on drums, Jacob Brandt on banjo/guitar, Mark Galinovski on piano, Ian Kagey on bass, Nick Lerangis on guitar/vocals, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and Lily Talevski on cello/vocals.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIANCA MARROQUÍN - APRIL 1 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The first Mexican woman to headline a Broadway show, Bianca Marroquín has led a charmed 25+ year career in leading roles in Rent, Chicago, The Sound of Music, In the Heights, Disney's Mary Poppins, and others, giving performances as a singer, dancer, and actor from Latin America to the Great White Way. She's a triple threat, best known in New York for her recurring role as Roxie Hart in Chicago, the recent reopening after the pandemic as Velma Kelly, joining the short list of iconic women ever to play both roles and her role as Chita Rivera in the FX TV Series, "Fosse/Verdon."

Bianca returns to 54 Below with her cabaret concert Where You Are. A dancer's journey arcing across Broadway, television, and film to arrive at the balance between performing and living life itself, embracing the obstacles, lessons, growth, and finally, ascension into love with where she is now. With her eclectic set list gliding through English/Spanish, different genres and eras, Bianca takes you on an intimate, heartfelt, and humorous ride in a celebration of life, music, and dance.

Music direction by Dan Micciche.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EPIC SINGS FOR AUTISM: LET'S DUET - APRIL 2 AT 6:00 PM

To help sponsor this event, please click here to donate.

Let's Duet on World Autism Day! When it comes to smashing long-held stigmas about the neuro-diverse community, EPIC is always prepared to duet. Join the EPIC Players at 54 Below for a celebration of neurodiversity in the arts with inclusive renditions of your favorite group numbers (and trios, medleys, and Duets, of course) with the help of Broadway special guests! EPIC is a neurodiverse ensemble that creates professional performance opportunities for neurodivergent artists. Hosted by Dr. Dan Garfinkel and EPIC Player Gideon Pianko, directed by Aubrie Therrien, and music directed by Eric Fegan, EPIC Sings for Autism: Let's Duet is a one-night only fundraising concert featuring incredible, up-and-coming neurodiverse talent sharing the stage with our amazing friends from the Broadway community. It will be a night of heart, humanity, and no small amount of humor. It is a performance not to be missed!

$155 cover charge ($172 with fees). $195-$250 premium seating ($216-$266.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO & MORE! - APRIL 2 AT 9:30 PM

Carrie Underwood will not appear at this concert.

Whether you know her from season 4 of "American Idol" or from playing "Before He Cheats" loudly as you cry in your shower, you'll be "Blown Away" by 54 Sings Carrie Underwood. Country and Carrie Underwood's music is a guilty pleasure to so many of us (I know you know all the words to "Church Bells") and we think it deserves its moment in the 54 Below sun. Whether you love her insane vocals or just want to scream the words to "Good Girl" in the company of others, this is the place to be. Wear your best "Denim & Rhinestones" and dust off those cowboy boots you thrifted on a whim to get a little "Southbound" with us. Produced and directed by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio.

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth, Kali Clougherty, Justine Dacres, Cara Rose DiPietro, Emily Goulazian, Riley Gray, Callie Henrysen, Genevieve Joers, Libby Johnston, Emily Rose Lyons, Rachel Marie, Carolina Rial, Julianne Roberts, Gabby Rosenbloom, Molly Russo, Allie Seibold, and Faye Telemaco-Beane.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

BIKINI BOTTOM: A CELEBRATION OF THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS UNIVERSE March 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

OUR TIME: CELEBRATING "HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS" GONE PRO WITH DOS PUEBLOS March 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

HANNAH REIMANN SINGS JONI MITCHELL'S BLUE March 30 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

BIANCA MARROQUÍN April 1 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.